Will we see the darker side of The Thirteenth Doctor?

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Jan 8, 2020

After being without the Doctor and her fam for all of last year, it is a fantastic thing to have them all back again. Doctor Who has recently begun its 12th season, and BBC America (along with Fathom Events) held a mutli-screen event this past Sunday where they showed the premiere episode, as well as Part 2. Guests in attendance at the Paley Center in NYC (and guests watching in other locations thanks to the simul-cast) got the full "Spyfall" experience, and it did not disappoint.

The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, was in attendance in NYC, alongside Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Tosin Cole (Ryan). SYFY WIRE caught up with all of them on the event's red carpet and got right down to what the new season may have in store, the return of the Doctor's most personal foe, and everything else. 

What does the return of The Master mean for 13? How does Yaz feel about her career in law enforcement possibly colliding with her travels with the fam? What real bits of advice from the series have bled into their real lives? 

Take a watch right here to find out. Fancy a trip in the box?

