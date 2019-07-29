Latest Stories

Empire of the Ants (1977)
Tag: Science
Something is turning ants into zombies, and it’s worse than a horror movie
Black Adam comics
Tag: Movies
Black Adam producer teases character's 'journey' from villain to antihero in film update
Veronica Mars Season 4
Tag: Fangrrls
All of the nerdy references in Season 4 of Veronica Mars
Rick and Morty
Tag: TV
WTF Moments: Rick and Morty's A.I. creates 'emotional countermeasures'
William Shatner
More info i
Photo by Che Rosales (Getty Images)
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

William Shatner says he’d like to play Kirk again for Tarantino’s R-rated Star Trek

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Jul 29, 2019

Should director Quentin Tarantino boldly go and make that R-rated Star Trek film, original Trek actor William Shatner has reiterated that he could be convinced to seek out new life and new civilizations one last time. 

If Tarantino wants to make his Trek film truly canonical, William Shatner, aka Captain Admiral Captain James T. Kirk, has said that he’d like to reprise his role, if offered. But then provided a caveat: the actor is getting a bit long in the tooth for the part (he’s 88). 

More Star Trek

Wil Wheaton in Star Trek The Next Generation
Sen. Cory Booker, Star Trek TNG fanatic, wants justice for Wesley Crusher
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino refutes Simon Pegg, says his Star Trek film will actually be 'Pulp Fiction in space’

In a tweet posted by Reuters, Shatner is saying: "Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me. And Quentin, I love you."

Added Shatner: "If you're going to do Star Trek, fifty years later, a few pounds heavier, come on, not a problem." The actor was then evidently asked if he'd be up to join the proposed film, to which he replied, "Well, I'd like to do it. Whether I'd be up for it, I don't know."

 

Shatner had expressed vague interest in returning to play Kirk for Tarantino’s take on Trek over a year and a half ago, tweeting in January of 2018 that he could return to the role, provided the script was right. Other Star Trek alum Patrick Stewart and Zachary Quinto have also let it be known they too may be available. 

Now we know what you’re thinking: “Didn’t Kirk die in Star Trek: Generations?” Yes. But remember; Vincent Vega was killed halfway through Pulp Fiction and yet he was still in the film’s final scene. If you were then to point out that that’s because the middle scene took place after the third-act diner scene, then we would note that we actually can’t hear you.

If you watch the clip, Shatner is clearly having fun with the idea, laughing throughout the interview and being self-deprecating. But he also seems quite sincere about being interested as well. And let’s not forget that Tarantino does have a habit of casting actors whose heyday was from decades past. Plus, hey: if given the opportunity to cast the original James Tiberius Kirk in his Star Trek film, what director could resist that siren call? 

Tarantino pitched a Star Trek story to producer J.J. Abrams and studio Paramount back in 2017, and the director has recently stated that the film is still "a very big possibility." His latest film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is currently in theaters.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: William Shatner
Tag: Quentin Tarantino

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: