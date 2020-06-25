First Look: Embark on a supernatural road trip in Boom!'s Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow #1

Boom! Studios has been the haven for a wealth of paranormal comic book offerings spawned from Joss Whedon's Buffyverse since its rebooted Buffy The Vampire Slayer ongoing series arrived in January of last year from writer Jordie Bellaire and artist Dan Mora.

After delivering a surprise spinoff series for Angel, a deadly Hellmouth crossover event, and this year's merged offering, Angel & Spike, it's time for the Scooby Gang's Willow Rosenberg to shine in her own five-issue limited series — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first peek at the premiere issue.

Unveiling the hidden secrets of the Sunnydale Witch, Boom!'s Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 strikes on July 8 and features the creative team of award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), colorist Eleonora Bruni, and letterer Jodi Wyne.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Its storyline sends Willow on a life-altering quest that requires her to acknowledge the bracing truth of her past and plants the seeds for a strange future no one could have possibly predicted. After all her losses caused by the Hellmouth, Willow is finally leaving Sunnydale to head out on a globe-trotting road trip to discover her true nature.

After encountering a mysterious community of lost witches searching for answers, Willow senses a brooding darkness at the heart of this eerie enclave, something that reminds her of former evils and something she fears lurking inside herself.

Now, Willow must trust her instincts and her magical powers to save herself from an unspeakable force Buffy never prepared her to defeat, before the rest of the planet pays a horrible price.

Credit: Boom! Studios

"Willow's been through literal Hell lately, what with saving the world from the Hellmouth, breaking up with her girlfriend, and losing one of her oldest friends so it only makes sense that she's taking a moment to step back from the chaos to try to find some balance with a magical study abroad," Boom! Studios Executive Editor Jeanine Schaefer tells SYFY WIRE.

"But of course, nothing's ever that easy in the Buffyverse. While diving deeper into her magic and her relationship with it and other magic users, Willow will have to confront her fears and doubts on her own, finding the strength to overcome her past in order to prepare for the future, whatever it may bring.”

Credit: Boom! Studios

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 spotlights a main cover drawn by artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird), and variant covers by illustrators Rosemary Valero O'Connell (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me) and Mirka Andolfo (Unnatural).

Credit: Boom! Studios

Now check out our exclusive peek at Boom! Studios' Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 in the full gallery below, then stake your claim on the first issue when it invades comic shops on July 8.