Willy's Wonderland: Nicolas Cage uncages rage against evil animatronics in first bloody trailer

Five Nights at Freddy's, The Banna Splits Movie, and that animatronic Grease trend on Tik Tok were merely warm-ups for Willy's Wonderland.

The upcoming horror film, which pits Nicolas Cage against a troupe of evil animatronics (yes, really), has dropped its first full trailer, and boy, oh boy, does it look absolutely insane. Cage stars as a nameless and quiet loner who agrees to clean a Chuck E. Cheese-esque family center in exchange for auto repairs. What the newly-hired janitor doesn't realize is that the place harbors an evil secret, and despite a dire warning from local teens, Cage's character finds himself in a life-or-death struggle for survival against the Willy's Wonderland mascots, which have come to murderous life.

The evil robot/puppets are also in for a surprise when Cage starts beating the literal stuffing out of them. Indeed, the violent, bloody, and sexy trailer makes the tacit loner out to be a Rorscach-level maniac when someone remarks: "He's not trapped in here with them, they're trapped in here with him!"

Beth Grant (Donnie Darko, A Series of Unfortunate Events) co-stars as a local police officer aware of the dark presence that lingers over the decrepit family center. Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Ric Reitz (The Loft), and Chris Warner (Machete) round out the rest of the core players. Actor-turned-writer G.O. Parsons (Criminal Minds) penned the screenplay, while Kevin Lewis (The Drop, The Third Nail) directed.

Speaking with the CinemATL Podcast last May, Lewis described this feature as "a homage to Sam Raimi, although it doesn't have all the 'Raimi-isms' because I wanted to make it our own. But just the soul of it; it just felt like what a Sam Raimi movie would do. Sam loves to mix the comedy and the horror, and there is comedy in our movie, but the actors played it more straight [and] more believable. That's what I wanted — not more slapstick-y, but we could've gone that route. It would've been a different movie, but the heart and soul of Sam Raimi is in Willy's Wonderland for sure. He's one of my favorite filmmakers."

ScreenMedia Films is handling distribution and will release Willy's Wonderland (clocking in at 89 minutes) in theaters and on digital/on-demand Friday, Feb. 12. Head to the gallery below and see Mr. Cage's roster of cute-looking (but also terrifying) foes with a slew of "before and after" teaser posters.