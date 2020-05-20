WIRE Buzz: New Antebellum trailer ups the mystery; Muppets Now for July 31; Disney World re-opens

So, what is Antebellum about? Even with the release of a new trailer (below), we still have no idea, and that's a really, really good thing. All of the teasers for the Lionsgate film have been short and mysterious, forcing us to guess at the nature of the plot, rather than just laying it all out at once.

Helmed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the movie stars Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures) as Veronica Henley, a successful author who finds herself trapped in a terrifying reality. In order to escape, she'll have to uncover a mind-bending mystery, but what that is, is anyone's guess.

Based on the new trailer, it looks like there's some kind of nefarious, Hostel-like operation going on, where innocent people are ripped from their lives and enslaved in different time periods (like the pre-Civil War South). Of course, we could be totally wrong with our theory, but that's the fun of trying to decode the scant information we get in the run-up to the movie's debut later this summer.

Eric Lange (The Man in the High Castle), Kiersey Clemons (Lady and the Tramp), Jena Malone (Donnie Darko), Jack Huston (Mr. Mercedes), and Gabourey Sidibe (Precious) co-star.

Known for directing musical shorts and documentaries until now, Bush and Renz also penned the screenplay. Originally set for a theatrical release last month, Antebellum was pushed to Friday, August 21 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wacka! Wacka! This isn't a joke. Muppets Now will officially make its Disney+ debut on Friday, July 31, the Mouse House streaming platform announced on Twitter today.

Announced last week, the new, unscripted, and short-form series' first season will consist of six episodes that find Scooter scrambling "to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming," reads the synopsis. "They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him."

The announcement prompted a delightful string of responses from various members of the Muppets team like Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

Disney Springs, a shopping/dining section of Disney World, re-opened this morning for the first time since the Orlando park temporarily shut down in March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"Within minutes there were lines," writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite this small easing of a nationwide lockdown that's persisted for the last two months, there are still plenty of strict precautions that any patron wishing to visit Disney Springs must take. You need to have your temperature checked before they let you in and once inside, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.

The Disney Springs website doesn't mince liability words, either — informing the public that anyone wishing to attend the park is doing so at their own personal risk. "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death," reads the warning.

The main parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Galaxy's Edge, etc.) still remain closed, although the recent re-opening of Shanghai Disneyland is a hopeful sign of an eventual return to normal.