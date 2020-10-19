WIRE Buzz: Avengers assemble for Biden; Blade Runner comic first look; and Christmas Chronicles

The Avengers are assembling once again...this time in the name of American democracy. Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will host a cast Q&A and trivia game event tomorrow evening in support of former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for the presidency of the United States.

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, will be present alongside a slew of MCU vets like Don Cheadle ("War Machine"), Chris Evans ("Captain America"), Scarlet Johansson ("Black Widow"), Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man"), Mark Ruffalo ("Bruce Banner"), and Zoe Saldana ("Gamora").

The virtual event kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. EST. A small donation is required to attend. Get more info here.

The general U.S. election officially kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 3, although many citizens (wary of voting in person amid an ongoing pandemic) are voting early by mail.

Take a break from that Voight-Kampff test and feast your eyes on the first artwork for Titan Comics' brand-new Blade Runner 2029 series. Issue #1 goes on sale Dec. 16 and continues the storyline that began in Blade Runner 2019.

Mike Johnson and Andres Guinaldo return as writer and artist respectively. The story begins when an "emotionally changed" Ash returns to work for the LAPD's android-hunting division. There, "she finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants, one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation," reads the official synopsis.



"Ten years after the events of the first Blade Runner movie and our initial story arc in Blade Runner 2019, Los Angeles has become an idyllic utopia free from crime and despair, full of happy people who — sorry, what I meant to say is that in Blade Runner 2029 everything is worse. New villains, new victims, new noir. But Ash is still on the case," Johnson said in a statement.

"Starting to work on twelve new issues of this saga, Blade Runner 2029, has given me so much satisfaction recently. We make a time jump to see how our protagonist, Ash, has evolved. The Blade Runner world keeps expanding and it's a pleasure to be a part of it," added Guinaldo.

Snake Plissken, er, we mean Kurt Russell is back as jolly ol' Saint Nick in the first trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2. Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), who executive produced the original, steps up to write and direct the merry follow-up to Netflix's 2018 holiday flick. Goldie Hawn (Russell's actual wife) also takes a larger part this time around as Mrs. Claus, designer of the North Pole's many toy workshops.

Darby Camp returns as Kate Pierce, now a cynical teenager spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son, Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away, but finds herself sucked into a grand adventure to save Christmas from the nefarious Belsnickel (Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison).

Check out the trailer now:

Video of The Christmas Chronicles 2 starring Kurt Russell &amp; Goldie Hawn | Official Trailer | Netflix

The first Christmas Chronicles currently holds a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads: "Viewers seeking a fresh holiday viewing option — or those simply in the mood for Santa Kurt Russell -- should find The Christmas Chronicles well worth a yuletide stream."

The Christmas Chronicles 2 rides a one-horse open sleigh onto Netflix (and into select theaters) Friday, Nov. 20.