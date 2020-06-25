WIRE Buzz: First look at Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes; Baby Shark TV show; and Legions

The "Baby Shark" song (aka the bane of every parent's existence) is getting its very own show for preschoolers, Nickelodeon announced today. Consisting of 26, half-hour episodes, the 2D-animated Baby Shark’s Big Show! (the title is still a work in progress) "will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, meet new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way," says the release.

"Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property," Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development, said in a statement.

Credit: Nickelodeon

The show kicks off this December with an original holiday special before the main episodes begin to roll out in spring 2021. Nick is co-producing the series with Pinkfong brand owner, SmartStudy. Gary "Doodles" DiRaffaele (Breadwinners), Tommy Sica (Breadwinners), Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) are on board as producers.

First hitting YouTube in 2015, the "Baby Shark" video took the world by storm, racking up over 5 billion views to become the platform's second most-watched video in history. It also spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned over a million #BabySharkChallenge cover videos.

Elementary, my dear Millie Bobby Brown! Netflix has finally given us our first look at Enola Holmes, a feature film about Sherlock and Mycroft's baby sister (Bobby Brown).

Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve), the movie is an adaptation of the YA novels written by Nancy Springer. In the images below, you can see the titular character in action, wileding a bow or else chatting with her siblings (Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin play Sherlock and Mycroft respectively).

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Set in 1884, Enola Holmes begins when our titular heroine awakens on her 16th birthday to find her mother missing. Enola's brainy brothers want to send her off to boarding school, but she escapes and sets out to find her mother in London, unraveling a conspiracy "that threatens to set back the course of history."

In addition, Total Film shared an exclusive image (a lovely family protrait) from the project.

"It struck me as a fresh approach in a number of ways," Bradbeer told the outlet. "There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed, and that automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist."

Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix in September. No specific date has been announced yet.

The worldwide sales and remake rights to Argentinian horror film, Legions, have been acquired by FilmSharks at Cannes, Deadline confirms.

Fabian Forte (Partners By Accident) serves as director on the project, which centers on an incarcerated man who must use magical abilities to free himself and save his daughter from danger. Germán De Silva (Wild Tales), Lorena Vega (Tigre), and Ezequiel Rodriguez (Soy Luna) co-star.

"Legions is a supernatural story that mixes different narrative lines and genres. The story is fantastic, and contains irony, humor and obviously the elements of the horror genre," Forte said in a statement to Deadline. "These ingredients, plus strong and human characters, evil and imaginary beings (or perhaps not), the dizzying pace and the climates of tension create a product designed for a young audience, where adrenaline and humor are the support to tell a mystical and critical history of the modern world and the lack of beliefs."

The movie is still in the middle of post-production, but still revealed its first gruesome trailer:

Video of &quot;LEGIONS&quot; Official Trailer