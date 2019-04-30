WIRE Buzz: Beetlejuice scares up Tony noms, Westworld taps Black Swan vet, more

From musically inclined demons to live-action superhero shows, we've got it all in this edition of WIRE Buzz!

Who may win big at this year's Tonys? Well, here's a hint: If you say his name three times, he'll appear. Plus, Westworld's cast is growing, as are the number of available production stills for Amazon's eagerly anticipated series The Boys.

This year's Tony Awards will be more hair-raising than usual because the stage production of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is up for a host of major prizes.

Aside from Best Musical, the fantastical show is also competing for Best Leading Actor (Alex Brightman), Best Book (Scott Brown and Anthony King), Best Original Score (Eddie Perfect), Best Scenic Design (David Korins), Best Costume Design (William Ivey Long), Best Sound Design (Peter Hylenski), and Best Lighting (Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini).

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

That insane production of King Kong managed to nab three nominations for Best Scenic Design (Peter England), Best Sound Design (Peter Hylenski), and Best Lighting (Peter Mumford).

The 73rd Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9.

Season 3 of HBO's Westworld is slowly stacking its cast with even more A-list heavy-hitters. Case in point: Black Swan's Vincent Cassel has been added to the hit sci-fi series, SYFY WIRE has confirmed.

Not much is known about Cassel's role other than the fact that he'll be playing a villain who'll be a series regular. The actor joins Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Lena Waithe (Ready Player One), both of whom were added for the new season.

Credit: ©josephdegbadjo

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Vincent Cassel,” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said in a statement. “We’ve been longtime fans of his and are thrilled for him to join the Westworld team.”

Based on Crichton's 1973 directorial debut of the same name, Westworld centers on a futuristic theme park that allows visitors to live out their wildest and darkest fantasies. All of that ends when the robotic hosts begin to gain sentience and rebel against their human masters.

The show is set to return sometime next year.

Amazon has dropped three new stills from its adaptation of The Boys, a grounded superhero graphic novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Check them all out below:

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Produced by Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, Season 1 of The Boys arrives on Amazon Prime on July 26.