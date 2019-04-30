Latest Stories

Beetlejuice on Broadway
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Beetlejuice scares up Tony noms, Westworld taps Black Swan vet, more
Runaways
Tag: Fangrrls
Book vs. TV: Runaways
American Gods
Tag: Videos
WATCH: American Gods' Ricky Whittle breaks down Season 2 Episode 8
Marvel MCU Phase Four Predictions
Tag: Movies
WATCH: Our MCU Phase 4 speculation
Beetlejuice on Broadway
More info i
Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

WIRE Buzz: Beetlejuice scares up Tony noms, Westworld taps Black Swan vet, more

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 30, 2019

From musically inclined demons to live-action superhero shows, we've got it all in this edition of WIRE Buzz!

Who may win big at this year's Tonys? Well, here's a hint: If you say his name three times, he'll appear. Plus, Westworld's cast is growing, as are the number of available production stills for Amazon's eagerly anticipated series The Boys.

 

This year's Tony Awards will be more hair-raising than usual because the stage production of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is up for a host of major prizes.

Aside from Best Musical, the fantastical show is also competing for Best Leading Actor (Alex Brightman), Best Book (Scott Brown and Anthony King), Best Original Score (Eddie Perfect), Best Scenic Design (David Korins), Best Costume Design (William Ivey Long), Best Sound Design (Peter Hylenski), and Best Lighting (Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini).

Beetlejuice on Broadway

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

That insane production of King Kong managed to nab three nominations for Best Scenic Design (Peter England), Best Sound Design (Peter Hylenski), and Best Lighting (Peter Mumford).

The 73rd Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9.

(via Playbill.com)

 

Season 3 of HBO's Westworld is slowly stacking its cast with even more A-list heavy-hitters. Case in point: Black Swan's Vincent Cassel has been added to the hit sci-fi series, SYFY WIRE has confirmed.

Not much is known about Cassel's role other than the fact that he'll be playing a villain who'll be a series regular. The actor joins Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Lena Waithe (Ready Player One), both of whom were added for the new season.

Vincent Cassel headshot

Credit: ©josephdegbadjo

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Vincent Cassel,” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said in a statement. “We’ve been longtime fans of his and are thrilled for him to join the Westworld team.”

Based on Crichton's 1973 directorial debut of the same name, Westworld centers on a futuristic theme park that allows visitors to live out their wildest and darkest fantasies. All of that ends when the robotic hosts begin to gain sentience and rebel against their human masters.

The show is set to return sometime next year.

 

Amazon has dropped three new stills from its adaptation of The Boys, a grounded superhero graphic novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Check them all out below:

The Boys on Amazon

Credit: Amazon

The Boys on Amazon

Credit: Amazon

The Boys on Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Produced by  Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, Season 1 of The Boys arrives on Amazon Prime on July 26.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Beetlejuice
Tag: The Boys
Tag: Westworld Season 3
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Tony Awards

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: