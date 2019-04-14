WIRE Buzz: Anakin meets Anakin, Chris Hemsworth's new role, Westworld, and more.

It’s a buffet of excellence in today’s WIRE Buzz. There’s some casting news with a side of a viral video. We start with a appetizer of Skywalkers and to cap it off we have the coolest man in Hollywood keeping the beat at Coachella.

Star Wars Celebration doesn’t just bring fans together, but characters together with, well, themselves. Two of the actors who portrayed Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christiansen (Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith) and Matt Lanter (Clone Wars) met each other and took some time for a quick pick. They both look like wonderful gentlemen. It’s too bad they were both corrupted by the same Dark Side of the Force.

Kevin Smith has not been shy about sharing the love when it comes to filming what he calls his “magnum opus” Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. With each video, Tweet, or Instagram post, you can tell this is the happiest he's felt making a movie. CBR is reporting that Smith’s passion must be contagious, as Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame) will have a cameo in the film. Smith and Hemsworth are both hilarious. The math checks out.

Deadline is reporting that Lena Waithe will be joining the cast of HBO’s Westworld. The hit series is currently in production, and will not be back on the air until 2020. Waithe is a celebrated writer, winning an Emmy for the Master of None episode "Thanksgiving." She also created The Chi, currently running on Showtime. One by one, Waithe is taking over all the networks (which is a good thing).

Even though the trailer dropped only two days ago, the memes created from The Rise of Skywalker started almost instantaneously. Ryan George and Seth Rogen let us know via Twitter that the supposed Palpatine laugh at the end of the trailer was merely a misdirect. Congrats, Seth on joining the Star Wars family.

So finally, we travel from the world of the Empire to the world of Coachella. Reported by People, Idris Elba (Hobbs and Shaw) took to the DJ stage at Coachella for the first time, spinning records and looking awesome as always. He even had his fiancée and daughter along for support. Elba posted on Instagram the day of the show, as he got fans excited for the night’s performance.