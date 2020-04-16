WIRE Buzz: New Doctor Who story; Roger Corman quarantine film fest; Spider-Man: Maximum Venom clips

If there is one thing we know about the time-traveling, TARDIS-navigating Doctor, it's that she tends to find the positive side in most scenarios — which now includes being cooped up inside 100 feet underground. In a new short story from famed Doctor Who writer Paul Cornell called "The Shadow Passes" the Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan head off to the planet Calapia for some rest and relaxation only to find themselves in a lockdown of their own once they arrive.

The residents of Calapia inform the vacation-ready travelers they've arrived just in time for the appearance of the Death Moon, which happens every 64 years. The result? Well, the Doctor's holiday doesn't quite get off to the sunny start they had planned. Of course, that's not going to stop someone like the Doctor from having fun!

"The Shadow Passes" is definitely fitting for what many of us are currently experiencing in our own lockdowns. As with most Doctor Who stories, this one comes with wit, charm and a lot of heart. To read the full story, head over to the BBC's website or simply follow this link.

Marvel and Disney have released two new clips from the upcoming third season of Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

In the first clip we see a sneak peak at the upcoming episode "Web of Venom" which sees a student from Horizon High accidentally unleash a technology-eating monstrosity called the Technovore. Now Spider-Man is left to try and defeat the unstoppable machine.

Video of SNEAK PEEK: Spidey Rides a Robot in Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom - &quot;Web of Venom Pt. 1&quot;

The second clip finds Spider-Man and Max Modell working together to try and stop Venom before he locates a weapon that would allow him to destroy the planet. We have Dr. Conners to thank for Venom's recent release into society...yeesh!

Maximum Venom premieres this Sunday on DisneyXD, April 19 at 9pm.

B-movie filmmaker Roger Corman (Death Race 2000) has a challenge for all of us this quarantine: make a film. That's right, the man who gave the likes of Ron Howard and James Cameron their starts wants to find the next great director...at home! The director announced the Corman Quarantine Film Festival on Instagram.

Collider reports burgeoning filmmakers will have two weeks to complete their films. Here are some additional rules the director laid out:

1. You have to stay home and stay safe and film the video inside your house or in the backyard.

2. The short must be filmed on a cell phone.

3. It must be under 2 minutes.

Tag me and the #CormanChallenge and I'll check out your film.

Corman also invited directors Eli Roth (Death Wish, Hostel) and Andy Muschietti (IT) to get involved. We'd certainly watch 120 seconds of whatever wildness their minds would put out!

As mentioned in the video, Corman doesn't specify a genre. So let those imaginations fly people. The director will announce the winner on his social media and produce a trailer for the film himself. Seems like a win-win to us.