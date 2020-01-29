WIRE Buzz: Fantasy Island wishes for final trailer; MoviePass files for bankruptcy; and more

The final trailer for Sony's Fantasy Island movie is here, and it really wants you to be careful what you wish for. Based on the famous '70s-era TV series of the same name, the film centers on a group of friends who kick back on a tropical island that promises to fulfill their deepest desires. Things take a turn for the sinister when those desires come to life with ironic and deadly twists.

Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) directs from a script he wrote with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Under the purview of Sony and Blumhouse, Wadlow is turning the original show, which did not fall under the horror genre, on its head. We'll see if it pays off two weeks from now.

Take a look at the final trailer below:

Video of FANTASY ISLAND - Final Trailer (HD)

Michael Peña, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker make up the main cast.

Specifically, Peña is playing Mr. Roarke, the shady operator of the island. The character was portrayed by Ricardo Montalbán on the TV series. Fitz-Henley plays Roarke's associate Julia, who replaces Hervé Villechaize's Tattoo from the source material.

Fantasy Island will go head to head with Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog when it opens in theaters on Friday, Feb. 14.

Well, it's official: MoviePass is going out of business for good this time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Today the company and its parent, Helios and Matheson Analytics, both filed for bankruptcy after a long and bumpy road of financial setbacks. There also doesn't seem like there's any bailout option this time.

As THR succinctly puts it, "Both companies and affiliates have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, which signal they no longer have a viable plan to continue business."

Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Based on a reported SEC filing from yesterday, a court-appointed trustee will oversee the liquidation of assets from Helios and Matheson and its affiliate brands.

The final nail in MoviePass's coffin seemed to come in mid-September when the company announced that it would be ceasing all operations, effective immediately. As its unsustainable business model began to fail, AMC's Stubs A-List and Cinemark's Movie Club have swooped in to fill the void.

Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) are teaming up for The Hospital, an upcoming animated sci-fi comedy series on Amazon, reports Variety.

The Rick and Morty-ish show is set to follow Sleech and Klak, a pair of gifted alien doctors who specialize in rare cosmic diseases. Things get complicated when Sleech is infected with an inter-dimensional illness that threatens to destroy the entire universe. As of this moment, there is no word on who will voice the two main characters.

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The project hails from Animal Pictures (the production company founded by Rudolph and Lyonne) and Russian Doll supervising producer Cirocco Dunlap. Danielle Renfrew Behrens (Night Comes On) is attached as an executive producer as well.

“Cirocco is an incredibly gifted and hilarious talent and we can’t wait to share her irreverent and existential point of view: a sci-fi world so deep and so strange and so animated,” Rudolph said in a statement to Variety.