WIRE Buzz: For All Mankind lands Season 3; Pennyworth S2 drops Thomas-Martha scene; Ring Shout series

For All Mankind has nabbed a Season 3 renewal ahead of its Season 2 premiere in early 2021, Apple TV+ confirmed today. Created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), the alternate history series wonders what would have happened if the Soviet Union landed on the moon first instead of the United States. Defeated and angry, America escalates the Cold War's Space Race, eventually building a strategic base on the lunar surface and setting its sights on the rest of the solar system.

“My little brother literally took his very first steps that night, walked across the floor for the very first time at the same time Armstrong walked on the Moon,” Moore said last year. “It changed my life, they were broadcasting the Apollo missions during the day and at night I would want to watch anything with a space ship on TV, and that led me to Lost in Space and eventually to Star Trek and now this For All Mankind.”

Picking up in 1983, Season 2 (comprised of 10 episodes) will debut on Apple TV+ Friday, February 19, 2021. Like Disney+, Apple's streaming service releases new episodes weekly, instead of in a cinge model (the method famously employed by Netflix). Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel Van Santen, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall co-star. Newcomers for the second season include: Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson.

Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) are reunited in Pennyworth's second season, but their encounter is anything but romantic.

In a newly-posted clip from the premiere episode, Martha compares Thomas to a Nazi before learning that he is engaged to be married. Not exactly the kind of exchange you expect to see between the future parents of Batman, but it adds a nice wrinkle to the backstory of two characters who are usually killed off right away.

“It’s very clear to us and to Martha that in this area alone, Thomas Wayne is a bit of lamb," executive producer Bruno Heller explained at NYCC. “He was pressured into doing the conventional thing, and to that degree what Martha offers him is a whole life of unconventional freedom and liberation from the constrictions of the Wayne legacy, and the fiancée back in Gotham is definitely part of that old world that he knows he has to escape from at some point.”

We all know the engagement won't last and according to Heller, the new season will feature a pregnant Martha.

Jack Bannon leads the cast as the titular butler-to-be, armed with a spot-on impression of Michael Caine (who played Alfred in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy). With London on the brink of collapse, the suave young spy and his SAS mates — Deon “Bazza” Bashford (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher) — are looking to get out and hop over to America. The British Invasion is coming to the DC Universe!

Season 2 of Pennyworth premieres on Epix this coming Sunday (Dec. 13) at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Skydance Television is currently developing a series based on Djéli Clark’s 2020 novella "Ring Shout," Variety has confirmed.

The Old Guard's KiKi Layne is attached to star and executive produce, while Kasi Lemmons (Luke Cage, Harriet) is slated to write, direct, and serve as showrunner. Clark is also executive producing along wirth Marc Evans, Matt Jackson, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Named after an African American tradition that was born out of slavery in the United States, the story takes place in 1920s and mixes history with fantasy.

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Tor.com

Following the release of D.W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation (a three-hour epic about the American Civil War and its aftermath), the Ku Klux Klan sees a resurgence in the South as its members are overtaken by otherworldly monsters that feed on the cancerous thoughts of racism. The person hoping to end the group's campaign of terror and violence "is a young Black woman, Maryse Boudreaux (Layne), and her two friends and fellow resistance fighters – a foul-mouthed sharpshooter and a Harlem Hellfighter," writes Variety. "Armed with blade, bullet and bomb, they hunt their hunters and send the Klan’s demons straight to Hell. But something even bigger is brewing in Macon, and the war on Hell is about to heat up. And Maryse, haunted by events of her past, is the only one who can put a stop to it all."