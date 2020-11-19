WIRE Buzz: 'For All Mankind' Season 2 sets 2021 premiere. Plus, 'We Can Be Heroes' preview & a Deathstroke tease

For All Mankind, the alternate-history series about a world where the Cold War-era Space Race never ended, will officially return for its second season on Apple TV+ on Feb. 19, 2021. Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson have all joined the show as series regulars. Wu is playing Kelly Baldwin, the adopted daughter of Ed (Joel Kinnaman) and Karen (Shantel VanSanten); Peña is playing Aleida Rosales, a brilliant engineer with a complicated past; and Johnson is taking up the role of Danny Stevens, the son of astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy (Sarah Jones).

Season 2 opens in 1983 during the height of America's Cold War with the USSR. Ronald Reagan is now the president and space exploration is in jeopardy of being put on the back-burner as the two squabbling nations fight over the moon. "The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: Some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war," reads the official synopsis.

Check out four preview images below:

Created by Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame, For All Mankind is set in a reality where the Soviet Union landed on the moon before the United States in the summer of 1969. Angry and embarrassed, America takes the Space Race to an entirely new level, eventually constructing a strategic military base on the lunar surface. The series was renewed for a second season last November.

Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes has landed a Netflix premiere date of New Year's Day (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021), the streamer confirmed today. The company also dropped an initial teaser trailer for the film, which harkens back to the over-the-top style the director utilized for Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Speaking of which, Heroes is a proto-sequel to that latter movie, as it features Taylor Dooley back in the role of Lavagirl. Turns out she and Sharkboy got hitched and had a daughter together, although it's unclear why Taylor Lautner didn't return for this project.

When the world's greatest team of supers (called the "Heroics") are abducted by aliens, it's up to their children to save the day.

Watch the teaser below:

Video of We Can Be Heroes starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas &amp; Pedro Pascal | Official Teaser | Netflix

The series also costars YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Christopher McDonald, and Adriana Barraza, among others.

Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke has a new 'do in a fresh teaser image for Zack Snyder's fully realized cut of Justice League. The actor's involvement with reshoots was confirmed in late October, and it looks like his deadly mercenary is going for an '80s punk look with a shockingly white mohawk.

"Heroes & Villains can put their differences aside for an important cause...," Manganiello wrote on Instagram, using the hashtags #UsUnited #AFSP. The photo of him in the full Deathstroke costume (eyepatch an all) was apparently taken by Snyder himself.

Take a look:

In the theatrical cut released in 2017, Slade Wilson only made a small appearance in a post-credits sequence, where Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) suggests starting a league of super-villains, which will probably take of the form of the Legion of Doom. What role Deathstroke is set to play in the Snyder Cut is unclear, but it may be a reworking of that post-credits sequence. Last month, it was announced that Jared Leto had boarded the project and would be reprising his version of the Joker from 2016's Suicide Squad, leading some fans to speculate that Snyder is going for a grander scope with his formation of the LoD.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max sometime next year. It'll be broken up into four, one-hour chunks.