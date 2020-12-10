WIRE Buzz: Set pics reveal Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye; Crunchyroll sold to Sony; Elf fundraiser

The upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, Hawkeye, has been filming in New York City — and there are photos to prove it. Intrepid photographers have caught Hailee Steinfeld, who is playing Kate Bishop on the show, armed with bow and arrow and her trusty partner, Pizza Dog. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, shows up in some photos too.

The images below were all taken on Dec. 8, 2020, and show Steinfeld in a purple outfit that is likely inspired by the David Aja and Matt Fraction comic book run, a run that also includes an entire issue from Pizza Dog’s point of view.

In the photos, Renner is in plainclothes and has a different haircut than when we last saw him rocking in Avengers: Endgame. And then of course there’s Pizza Dog (aka Arrow, aka Lucky), who looks like a very good boi.

Check the photos out below:

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

AT&T is selling anime company Crunchyroll to Sony. According to Deadline, the $1.175 billion deal will see Crunchyroll move to Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment that distributes anime across several channels including streaming, theatrical, merchandise, and live events.

Crunchyroll is an anime service with over 3 million subscribers and over 90 million registered users. The deal will allow Funimation to expand the distribution avenues for their content as well as expand their fan-centric offerings to consumers.

“The Crunchyroll team has done an extraordinary job of not only growing the Crunchyroll brand but also building a passionate community of anime fans. Crunchyroll’s success is a direct result of the company’s culture and commitment to their fans,” Tony Goncalves, WarnerMedia’s chief revenue officer, said to Deadline. “By combining with Funimation, they will continue to nurture a global community and bring more anime to more people.”

The 2003 movie Elf is a holiday staple, and in light of the season and the Georgia Senate elections, the cast is getting back together to raise funds for the state’s Democratic candidates.

Deadline is reporting that Elf cast members Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Phillips, and Matt Walsh will take part in a table read of the movie. Pod Save America host Jon Favreau (not The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau) will also take part.

The event will take place on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Suggested donations start at $30, and you can donate to the cause here.