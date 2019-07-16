WIRE Buzz: Hill House vet returning for S2; Hulu prepares Pure; more

We've got another exciting edition of WIRE Buzz for you this morning with genre updates on Bly Manor, Avengers: Endgame, and Into the Dark!

Haunting of Hill House alum, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is returning for Season 2 of the horror anthology on Netflix, The Wrap has confirmed. He is the second familiar face to be cast for the follow-up installment after Victoria Pedretti.

Titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, the new season (expected to debut sometime in 2020) will focus on an entirely different story, seeing Oliver take on the persona of Peter, a man simply described as "a charming fellow."

According to the report, his character will interact with Pedretti's Dani, a governess overseeing two strange children.

(Photo by Steve Dietl/Netflix)

Just a few days ago, Jackson-Cohen nabbed the titular role in Universal's upcoming remake of The Invisible Man. Johnny Depp was originally slated to appear in the film.

Avengers: Endgame may not have been able to defeat Avatar at the box office, but it's still chugging along rather nicely with a special "We Love You 3000" Tour that will celebrate the movie's upcoming home release.

Thanks to the efforts of directors Joe and Anthony Russo, some of the MCU's biggest stars and creatives will be visiting nine cities across the country, starting with San Diego Comic Con this coming Saturday, July 20. Special giveaways and signings await the lucky fans in tour-eligible cities that range from San Diego, to Chicago, to Miami.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Endgame | On Digital 7/30 &amp; Blu-ray 8/13

The final leg of the tour will coincide with D23 Expo in Anaheim, California between August 23 - 25.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on digital platforms July 30. Physical copies of the movie (DVD, Blu-Ray, etc.) go on sale August 13.

Hulu and Blumhouse have announced the Into the Dark installment for September.

It will be titled Pure and per The Wrap, it's a "coming-of-age" story about "several teen girls perform a secret ritual at a purity retreat." When one of them starts to see a supernatural being, "the terrifying question emerges, what is more dangerous: the demon they’ve unleashed, or the pressure to conform to their fathers’ expectations?"

The cast consists of: Jahkara Smith (NOS4A2), as well as McKaley Miller (Hart of Dixie), Scott Porter (The Good Wife), Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai), Ciara Bravo (To the Bone), Jim Klock (Son of the South), and T.C. Carter (Assassination Nation).

Pure premieres on Hulu Sep. 6. Hannah Macpherson is writing and directing the anthological installment. Paul Fischer and Paul Davis came up with the central story.