WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris bites into Morbius; Ultraman gets teaser trailer; more

Vampire is the buzzword of the day in today’s feature roundup. We’ve got casting news for the next installment of Sony’s non-Spidey Spider-Verse (not THAT Spider-Verse, the OTHER Spider-Ver ... nevermind), as well as a new teaser for the TV version of What We Do in the Shadows. To make today Ultra special, we’ve also got a new teaser and release date for Netflix’s adaptation of the classic anime Ultraman.

It’s fitting that Deadline broke the news about the latest casting for the undead antihero Morbius. Jared Harris (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Mad Men) has signed on to join Jared Leto in the Sony film. Leto will play Dr. Michael Morbius, who in the Marvel comics turned himself into a vampire while trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

Harris’ role is still unknown, but we know for sure it will NOT be Spider-Man, since he's previously occupied with the MCU. Morbius opens in theaters on July 21, 2020.

Netflix is giving us another anime to sink our teeth into. This time it’s a reboot of the classic Japanese superhero Ultraman. Check out the teaser trailer below, showing off the new costume and 3D animation style.

The son of the original Ultraman, Shinjiro Hayata must balance high school life and filling his father's role of protecting the world. With the nickname “giant of light,” it won’t be the easiest of tasks.

Ultraman will premiere on Netflix April 1.

We are less than a month away from the adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows, based on the hilarious movie from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. FX has just released its latest teaser, delving a little more into the laughable history of the main characters.

Even though the movie’s stars aren’t reprising their roles, the humor and absurdity of the film are apparently still intact.

Fans should be excited to return to this world when What We Do in the Shadows premieres March 27 on FX.

