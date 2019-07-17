WIRE Buzz: Javier Bardem circling The Little Mermaid; Spongebob gets 13th season; more

It seems that Disney's The Little Mermaid may have found someone to rule over all things under the sea. Hot on the heels of the report that Harry Styles is in talks to play Prince Eric, we have news today that Javier Bardem is also in the mix to play Ariel's father, a huge trident enthusiast.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Bardem, an Oscar winner for his villainous turn in No Country for Old Men, is in talks to play King Triton. He would join previously announced Halle Bailey as Ariel, as well as Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay. The latest live-action remake from Disney will be directed by Rob Marshall, and will feature an updated score from original composer Alan Menken. Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda will work with Menken on updated lyrics.

Bardem will next appear in Denis Villeneuve's epic telling of Dune. If things go swimmingly with his Triton talks, he could be going right from sand to sea. Here's hoping that he keeps his teeth in his mouth (unlike in Skyfall) and leaves Anton Chigurh's cow-killing mechanism out of both projects.

Speaking of things under the sea, everything still seems to be going swimmingly in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for a 13th season by Nickelodeon.

Deadline reports that the renewal comes right after strong ratings for the long-running animated show's anniversary special. The show has been the #1 animated children's television series for the last 17 years, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. Appropriately, the 13th season will consist of 13 episodes.

This is some wonderful salty-icing on top of the pineapple cake, as the series was also nominated for an Emmy yesterday, in the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program category.

Anthony Mackie is set to receive some company in the Netflix's upcoming sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire. He's set to be joined by the current lead of Snowfall on FX.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Wrap reports that Damson Idris has signed on to the film, alongside Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands). The story follows a drone pilot in the future as he is sent into a deadly war zone and forced to work with an android officer. Sci-fi mainstays such a doomsday devices and "insurgents" will also be in the mix.

Outside the Wire will be directed by Mikael Håfström, with a screenplay from Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale. Production on the film is set to begin this summer.