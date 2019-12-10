WIRE Buzz: Showtime orders Kavalier & Klay series; Final Antlers trailer unleashes the Wendigo; more

Michael Chabon will be developing a TV adaptation of his critically-acclaimed 2000 novel, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, for Showtime, CBS Television Studios announced today. This project is part of a new multi-year agreement the award-winning author and his wife/creative partner, Ayelet Waldman, signed with the studio.

Kavalier & Clay pays homage to the Golden Age of comics in America by following the decades-spanning careers of two Jewish cousins and comic book creators, Joe Kavalier (a refugee from Nazi-occupied Europe) and Sammy Clay. Add in the Golem of Prague and a fascist-bashing hero named the Escapist, and you've got one hell of a story.

“Ayelet and Michael are two of America’s pre-eminent writers,” David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios, said in a statement. “From award-winning novels and non-fiction to their television and film collaborations, they have a remarkable body of work. We’re thrilled to have them on our incredibly talented roster.”

Credit: Random House

“The team at CBS Studios is the best we’ve ever worked with,” added Waldman and Chabon. “We’re looking forward with so much excitement to this next phase of our collaboration.”

Both Chabon and Waldon will executive produce and showrun the series. Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman are producing as well.

Chabon currently writes for Star Trek: Short Treks and Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. Another one of Chabon's books, The Yiddish Policeman's Union, is also in development under the CBS banner.

After two mysterious (albeit terrifying) trailers, we finally have an idea what Fox Searchlight's Antlers is all about.

The final trailer for the Scott Cooper-directed, Guillermo del Toro-produced horror flick informs us that we're dealin with the dreaded wendigo (sometimes written as windigo). If you've read Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark or Stephen King's Pet Sematary, you're probably familiar with the antlered, man-eating monster/spirit of Native American folklore.

Take a look below:

Video of ANTLERS | Final Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Set in a small town in the Pacific Northwest (the wendigo myth originates from tribes in Cananda), the film follows Julia Meadows (The Rise of Skywalker's Keri Russell), a teacher who must protect her young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) from the flesh-chomping beast. Jesse Plemons (The Irishman) plays her sheriff brother, Paul Meadows.

Antlers gallops into theaters April 17, 2020.

If you were bummed that Us was snubbed by the Golden Globes, you'll be happy to know that Jordan Peele's clone-based horror movie has been named the best movie of the year by the African-American Film Critics Association.

Peele, who also wrote the movie, won the title of 2019's Best Director.

Thanks to her haunting dual performance as Adelaide Wilson and Red, Lupita Nyong’o won Best Actress.

Us topped the list of AAFCA's "10 Best Films of 2019."

Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse Productions

Abominable was named Best Animated Film of 2019.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)