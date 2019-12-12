WIRE Buzz: Pierce Brosnan boards Sony's Cinderella; Netflix orders Brown & Friends animated series; more

Sony's upcoming musical adaptation of Cinderella just bagged itself a James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Brosnan is set to portray the father of Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine).

Singer Camila Cabello will be playing the titular character, a downtrodden young woman abused by her evil stepmother (Frozen II's Idina Menzel). Cinderella gets a chance to escape her miserable life when she is visited by a magical fairy godmother (Pose's Billy Porter).

Credit: Keith Hamshere via Getty Images

Kay Cannon (a producer of 30 Rock and the Pitch Perfect movies) is writing and directing this updated take on the classic fairy tale. Per THR, "the Columbia project reimagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow."

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Cats) is producing the project.

Netflix will be adding to its library of animated originals with a new series based on Line Friends' Brown & Friends, the streaming giant announced this week.

Brought to life via CGI, the show will contain no dialogue, relying on non-verbal slapstick comedy between its main characters: "friends and neighbors living in the same town."

Brown, Cony, Sally, Moon, James, and others (all characters created as virtual sticker's for Line's messenger app) will appear in the project, which aims to target audiences of all ages.

Credit: Netflix/Line Friends

“The band of adorable Brown & Friends characters has been a part of many fans’ daily lives since they created as stickers on Line mobile messengers, and now we’re excited to develop the expanded world for screens of all kinds to delight new audiences everywhere on Netflix," said Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, in a statement.

“Based on unparalleled creative capabilities, Line Friends has produced diversified content with its popular IPs, including videos, animations and games that millennials and Gen Z love,” added KD Kim, Vice President at Line Friends. “With an original animated series on Netflix, Line Friends will enhance its competitiveness in global content, and strengthen its presence in the entertainment industry, as well as its position as both a global creative studio and a producer of high-quality content.”

L.A.-based Kickstart Entertainment is co-producing the series.

IMDB has announced its most anticipated movies and television shows in 2020 and despite a few outliers, all of them are genre projects.

The films are as follows:

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Sonic the Hedgehog

No Time to Die

Black Widow

Mulan

Wonder Woman 1984

Dune

The King's Man

The TV shows are as follows:

Star Trek: Picard

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond

Snowpiercer

The Stand

The Outsider

Stargirl

The movie site also listed the top movies and series of 2019. As you'd expect, Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things all made the cut. Erin Moriarty (Starlight in Amazon's The Boys) and Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things) were named as some of this year's breakout stars based on page views.

“We spent nine months working on Season 3 [of Stranger Things] so for it to finally come to fruition and for Billy’s story arc to have an evolution and a resolve was really exciting,” Montgomery said in a statement. “I feel flattered to have been given that opportunity and to have the audience respond so well to that character and that world. I’d like to thank IMDb for this award and all of the fans out there who made this happen. I’ve been an IMDb user for a long time so when my STARmeter was No. 1, it represented everything I had been working towards. This symbolizes a lot to me.”