WIRE Buzz: Rooney Mara to del Toro’s Nightmare Alley; LEGO Star Wars Battles; Bautista in Gears of War 5

In this edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley adds anther star to its cast, a new LEGO Star Wars game is in the works, and Dave Bautista will appear in Gears of War — the game, that is (we still don’t know about the movie).

First up, Rooney Mara has joined the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Deadline has broken the news that the Prometheus star is set to appear alongside Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchette.

Directed by del Toro from a script he co-wrote with Kim Morgan, Nightmare Alley will adapt the novel of the same named by William Lindsay Gresham about Stanton Carlisle, a con man whose carnival grifts ultimately catch up with him. The book was previously adapted into a film in 1947.

Mara will play Molly, the closest thing to Stan’s true love. Cooper is set to play Stan.

Del Toro and J. Miles Dale from TSG Entertainment are producing. Fox Searchlight has acquired global distribution rights.

(Via Deadline)

Star Wars

Next, the official Star Wars blog has announced that there’s a new LEGO Star Wars game in the works for mobile devices that incorporates elements from the entire Star Wars saga.

With LEGO Star Wars Battles, players can collect and upgrade more than 40 units featuring characters, vehicles, and troops from the Star Wars film and animated series and then send them off to fight in real-time multiplayer player vs. player battles.

Ewoks can fight Tusken Raiders. Luke Skywalker can fight Boba Fett. Yoda can enlist a flock of porgs to fight stormtroopers. Stuff like that. You can play members of the Rebellion or Empire; build light or dark side armies; take on armies or engage in one-on-one fights; it’s your call.

The upcoming game allows players to visit some of the most iconic locations from the Star Wars galaxy, even the tropical planet of Scarif, never before shown in a LEGO Star Wars game.

LEGO Star Wars Battles will be available on the App Store and Google Play in 2020.

And finally, it looks as though Dave Bautista’s dream is becoming closer to a reality. The Guardians of the Galaxy star announced via social media that he will be appearing in the latest edition of the Gears of War video game series.

“It’s about damn time,” the actor wrote on Twitter Tuesday above a video featuring him in the iconic gear. “Play as me in #Gears5 starting Sept 15 after @WWE Clash of Champions.”

Bautista has been campaigning to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of the Xbox game series. Which makes sense, since, after all, he looks just freakin' like the character of Marcus Fenix. Of course, now he can argue that he should be able to play himself in the film version, since, come on. (Though, whether Bautista is cast or not, the wheels for this film have been very slow moving, so this looks like the closest thing he’ll get to being part of Gears of War for a long time regardless.)

The long-in-development Gears of War movie tapped xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Collide scribe F. Scott Frazier to write the script.

So, while we all wait for the film to be made, we can all enjoy Bautista fight off an invasive Locust Horde in Gears 5 this month.