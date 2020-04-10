WIRE Buzz: Dauberman directing Salem's Lot; The Mandalorian concept art; Disney Family Singalong

After adapting It into two blockbuster movies for Andy Muschietti, Gary Dauberman is getting a chance to direct a Stephen King project of his very own. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman has been tapped to helm the big screen adaptation of Salem's Lot, in addition to writing it.

The project, hailing from New Line Cinema, was first announced last April, but no real developments on it have come along until today.

Published in 1975, the novel centers on Ben Mears, a writer who moves back to his hometown of Jerusalem's Lot in an effort to find inspiration for his new book. He soon discovers that the people around him are transforming into vampires, who must be stopped at all costs.

"It’s been a lot of fun working on Salem’s Lot because I haven’t seen a great vampire movie in a long time," Dauberman told SYFY WIRE about the movie last summer. "I really am excited to play around with vampire lore and really scare people in a different way this time, as opposed to the more supernatural scares we’ve been doing."

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic & Anchor Books

'Salem's Lot (not to be confused with King's 1978 short story "Jerusalem's Lot") has been adapted several times before. It became a two-part CBS miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper in 1979 and received a cinematic sequel in 1987 via Larry Cohen's A Return to Salem's Lot. In 2004, TNT aired its own miniseries adaptation with Robe Lowe playing Mears. Hulu's Castle Rock visited the blood-sucking town in its second season.

Dauberman — who will produce the film alongside James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper — made his directorial debut last year with Annabelle Comes Home.

This is the way...

Even when an episode of The Mandalorian is over, Jon Favreau & co. heap on an extra helping of Star Wars goodness onto our plates by featuring some choice pieces of concept art during the end credits.

In a side-by-side comparison posted by the Disney+ Instagram account, you can now watch that artwork come to life before your very eyes. These concept illustrations come from "Chapter 4: Sanctuary," where Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) help the members of a village on Sorgan protect themselves from a group of raiders, Magnificent Seven-style.

Episode 4 offers a nod to the original trilogy by providing the raiders with an AT-ST, the famous bipedal tank that fires deadly blaster bolts. While the Empire fell five years before The Mandalorian begins, its destructive legacy still lives on in the technology and ideologies it left behind.

The artwork was drawn by Ryan Church (a concept design supervisor at Lucasfilm) and Christian Alzmann (a concept artist/art director at Lucasfilm).

The show's second season premieres on Disney+ sometime this fall.

Your family's self-isolation is about to get a little brighter because ABC will be airing a Disney singalong special next Thursday, April 16, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-night event is said to feature Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Josh Gad, Michael Bublé, Auli'i Cravalho, and Amber Riley singing Disney tunes from the safety of their homes. Expect songs from Mouse House classics like Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, and High School Musical.

An animated character will guide viewers through the lyrics as they pop up onscreen.

Video of Auli&#039;i Cravalho - How Far I&#039;ll Go

"If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement run by THR. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can."

Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, and Thomas Rhett are also participating.

Airing at 8 p.m. EST, the special is going to feature "PSAs to raise awareness about Feeding America's efforts to help food-insecure people during the pandemic," writes THR.