WIRE Buzz: Shifter trailer teases Cronenberg-style horror; throwback G.I. Joe toys; more

Prepare for some Cronenberg-style body horror in the first trailer for The Horror Collective's Shifter. Directed and co-written by Jacob Leighton Burns, the movie follows Theresa Chaney (Nicole Fancher), a woman whose body begins to grotesquely deteriorate after a time travel experiment gone wrong. Shifting through time at random, Theresa tries to keep her ailment a secret, all while searching for a potential cure.

Sounds like she could've used a warning from Jeff Goldblum's Seth Brundle.

Check it out:

Video of SHIFTER (2020) - Official Sixty-Second Trailer

"Shifter hypnotized me from the first frame," Jonathan Barkan, the Horror Collective’s VP of acquisitions and distribution, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "It’s daring, bold, and a stunning display of independent genre cinema pushing boundaries and telling captivating, engaging stories. I am so proud to have The Horror Collective’s name on this film and I look forward to sharing it with genre audiences.”

Shifter arrives on digital and VOD Thursday, August 6.

A comedy script from the early '90s is finally seeing the light of day with a star-studded table read.

Set at "the world's largest floating hotel," The Looming Disaster is an obvious parody of 1974's The Towering Inferno and similar disaster films of the age that contained ensemble casts. According to Bob Odenkirk on Twitter, the script was penned by David Cross and Rob Cohen shortly after their tenure as writers on the short-lived Ben Stiller Show.

Cross, Odenkirk, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, John Ennis, Will Forte, Regina Hall, David Koechner, Jack McBrayer, Michael McKean, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, and Henry Winkler are all taking part in the Zoom event, which is set for Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

You can buy a ticket here. All proceeds will benefit The Equal Justice Initiative and Direct Relief.

Yo Joe!

Today, Hasbro revealed a retro line of G.I. Joe action figures and vehicles that are sure to appeal to anyone who came of age in the 1980s. During the latest edition of Fan First Friday, the Hasbro Pulse team showed off the old school designs/packaging for products based around three classic characters: Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, and Baroness. In terms of vehicles, we're dealing with a H.I.S.S. Tank and A.W.E. Striker. Four out of the five reveals, which are Wal-Mart exclusives, have already sold out, but you can keep track of stock right here.

The livestream also gave us a first look at the six-inch Snake Supreme Cobra Commander figure. It was going to be unveiled and sold at SDCC 2020 before the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Fans can pre-order the con exclusive from Hasbro Pulse (U.S. and Canada) in mid-September. More details will be revealed in the near future.