WIRE Buzz: Pixar reincarnates first look at Soul; Stranger Things 3 blooper reel; more

Pixar is going really metaphysical next summer with Soul, a film that focuses on what its title suggests — that indefinable life-force within us all. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have a new look at the existential project, which is being helmed by Pete Docter (director of Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out).

In particular, this fresh image shows the main character of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school teacher and aspiring jazz musician who dies just as he lands his dream job. His soul is then sent to You Seminar, another plane of existence where all souls are given personalities before being sent into human bodies. At the seminar, Joe crosses paths with 22 (Tina Fey), a misanthropic soul that hates everyone and everything.

"We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'" Docter, the current head of Pixar, told EW. "All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable."

“Like Inside Out, we’re taking you to a world where no one’s ever been — well, for a long time,” added producer Dana Murray.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Questlove also lend their voices to the movie. Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, and Trent Reznor are handling the soundtrack.

Soul hits theaters on June 19, 2020.

Hawkins isn't just a town of supernatural scares, it's also a place of fun and laughs.

Don't believe us?

Just watch the incredible blooper reel for Stranger Things 3, which has been blowing up the internet after it hit the Netflix YouTube channel earlier today in honor of "Stranger Things Day." In it, you'll see everyone from Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) to Cary Elwes (Mayor Larry Kline) flubbing their lines and generally having an all around good time.

Video of Stranger Things Season 3 Bloopers | Netflix

It's good to know that the cast got just as much pleasure out of making the most recent season as we did watching it.

The show's Twitter account also posted a video message from Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and even Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman).

Season 4 of the hit, nostalgia-based show recently entered production.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) had a hero-sized reunion during the latest episode of Billy on the Street.

From what we can tell, Rudd was just strolling along the streets of New York when he was pulled into the show by Billy Eichner. His genuine surprise at seeing a fellow Avengers seems to be proof enough, but who really knows?

Rudd could have been planted on the sidewalk by the producers all along, hanging out at a minuscule size until the time was right to enlarge himself with Pym Particles.

Watch below and decide for yourself:

Video of Billy on the Street with CHRIS EVANS!!! (And surprise guests!)

While Evans' Captain America passed on his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rudd's Ant-Man is gearing up for a third big screen adventure with returning director Peyton Reed.