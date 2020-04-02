WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place 2, SpongeBob land release dates; NOS4A2 S2 revs up first look; more

Today, Paramount announced new theatrical release dates for A Quiet Place Part II and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Both projects were delayed because of COVID-19.

The highly-anticipated A Quiet Place sequel, which was going to open late last month, is now looking to hit theaters on Friday, Sep. 4. The third big screen outing for the SpongeBob franchise, which was scheduled for May 22, is now eyeing a debut of Friday, July 31.

Lastly, Chris McKay's The Tomorrow War (previously titled "Ghost Draft"), which was slated to arrive in theaters Friday, Dec. 25, is now up in the air in terms of a solid release date. The high concept sci-fi film features an all-star cast led by Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down all major theater chains across the world, studios are scrambling to find replacement dates for their big blockbuster films. AMC is hoping to re-open its doors in June, but there's really no telling when public spaces will become fully safe again.

It's time to return to Christmasland with Charles Talent Manx (Zachary Quinto) and Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) in the first look images for Season 2 of NOS4A2 on AMC.

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Joe Hill, the series is about a vampire-like being (Manx) who sucks the life-force out of children by taking them to a yuletide amusement park inside his imagination. The only person able to stop him is Vic, a woman also apable of accessing the highways or "inscapes" of the mind.

In the gallery below, you'll see that Chris McQueen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Maggie Leigh (Jahkara J. Smith), and Bing Patridge (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) are also returning for the new season.



Per the official press release, the next batch of episodes (set eight years after the events of Season 1) will adhere much closer to the source material as Charlie, looking for revenge, abducts Vic's eight-year-old son Wayne.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences."

Season 2 premieres on AMC Monday, June 1 at 10 p.m. EST.

StudioCanal's feature-length adaptation of horror short Baghead has bagged a writer in the form of Black List and Blood List scribe Christina Pamies, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Pamies gained for her well-received horror screenplay entitled No Good Deed, which The Tracking Board describes as "The Conjuring meets The Haunting of Hill House."

Baghead centers on a mysterious character who can briefly resurrect the dead for a terrible price. Pamies is the perfect fit for adapting this particular short as No Good Deed explores a similar concept of using supernatural means to remove anguish.

Video of Baghead - Trailer

The short's original director, Alberto Corredor, is expected to helm the fleshed out version of the film.