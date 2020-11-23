WIRE Buzz: Starfire's new look in Titans S3; The Boys gets a diabolical board game; Fox's new genre series

Anna Diop's new Starfire costume in Season 3 of Titans is...well, fire. The super-suit was created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon. "With Diop playing the first-ever live-action Starfire, Shannon’s latest supersuit represents the first-ever physical suit created for the character," reads the official press release. A few weeks back, HBO Max also shared a first glimpse at the Red Hood costume for Curran Walters' Jason Todd.

"It's fun, man. I feel like an alien sometimes," Diop told SYFY WIRE at the world premiere of Titans two years ago in New York City. "It's fun to explore what it's like to not understand the world around you; and to figure it out and to try and assimilate to it. It's fun."

Check it out below:

Credit: HBO Max

"I had really amazing fight scenes and we would rehearse those a week in advance," Diop continued, explaining her stunts in Season 1. "When it came to using my power, I just tried to play with it and create something that I felt was authentic, as far as the physicality ... [I was] trying to figure out what it looks like to physically create a light, fire-beam from your hand."

Currently in production, Season 3 doesn't have a premiere date yet, but fans can refresh themselves with the first two seasons, which are available to stream on HBO Max. Brenton Thwaites ("Dick Grayson/Nightwing"), Teagan Croft ("Rachel Roth/Raven"), Ryan Potter ("Gar Logan/Beast Boy”), Conor Leslie (“Donna Troy/Wondergirl”), Joshua Orpin (“Conner Kent/Superboy, Damaris Lewis (“Blackfire”), Alan Ritchson (“Hank Hall/Hawk”), and Minka Kelly (“Dawn Granger/Dove) co-star.

The show was originally exclusive to DC Universe, but since that platform went belly up, all DC content is now a part of HBO Max.

As we eagerly await Season 3 of The Boys to make its way over to Amazon, you may want to check out the newly-launched Kickstarter campaign for a board game inspired by the hit comic by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson.

Titled The Boys: This is Going to Hurt, the fully-licensed game will drop players into the shoes of newly-activated CIA agents tasked with saving the world from The Homelander. To accomplish their task, the agents (working for Billy Butcher) must assemble an army from almost every character found in the source material. "Players will have to buy, blackmail, battle, power up with Compound-V, and resourcefully use an assortment of unique items from the comics," says the synopsis.

Video of The Boys: This is Going to Hurt Kickstarter video

Credit: 1First Games

Credit: 1First Games

Credit: 1First Games

Credit: 1First Games

"I’m delighted that so many of you have enjoyed The Boys comic series, and the new spinoff series, Dear Becky, that’s running right now. Very keen on seeing The Boys board game, which seems to me the next big step for The Boys to take. Looking forward to it," Ennis said in a statement.

So far, the Kickstarter has raised $17,000 of its $50,000 goal. Fans can try out the game online before the campaign ends by heading to the product's Facebook page. This is Going to Hurt is the flagship title of 1First Games, a sister imprint to 1First Publishing (co-founded by Ken F. Levin in 1983).

According to Deadline, Fox is developing a procedural crime drama with a supernatural twist. The project is currently without a title, but will draw on the experiences of real-world medium Tina Powers. Michael Alaimo (a co-executive producer on Fear the Walking Dead) is writing the series, which will center on a "quirky TV news crime reporter" based in Miami who is able to commune with the dead in order to solve crimes.

Prior to becoming a professional medium, Powers (who is producing the series) previously worked as a news anchor at a CBS affiliate in Arizona.

Video of Meet Medium Tina Powers

Alaimo will executive producer the show alongside Tracy Katsky and Aaron Kaplan. Jenni Pulos is also attached as a producer.