WIRE Buzz: Toy Story 4 debuts footage; Light as a Feather casts Walking Dead alum; more

On top of laying some of the groundwork for how they'll be absorbing some of the Fox superhero properties into the MCU, Disney also debuted the first 17 minutes of Toy Story 4 at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV.

Producer Jonas Rivera introduced the footage by acknowledging the high bar set by Toy Story 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the third film felt like a natural conclusion to the series, Rivera said that "Woody is the protagonist. What if we put him in a new situation where he is questioning his own purpose?"

The footage showed Bonnie, the little girl who inherited all of Andy's toys at the end of Toy Story 3, starting kindergarten, where she makes Forky, the new character voiced by Tony Hale. Being protective of Bonnie, Woody realizes that Forky is key to helping Bonnie adjust to her new life in school.

Toy Story 4 will open in theaters on June 21, with much of the original cast returning — including the late Don Rickles.

Next up, former Walking Dead cast member Katelyn Nacon (Enid) has signed on to Hulu series Light as a Feather. Per a report from The Wrap, Nacon will play Sammi for the show's upcoming second season, which will continue the story of a fateful slumber party gone wrong.

The second season follows McKenna (Liana Liberato), who's inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board." News of the renewal was announced back in February, though no release date has been yet. The series is based on the story by Zoe Aarsen.

Nacon previously played Enid on The Walking Dead. After being introduced partway through the fifth season, she became a series regular whose character saw a rather gruesome exit ahead of the show's ninth season finale.

(via The Wrap)

Finally, BrightBurn is looking for some fan art. The upcoming superhero/horror movie has launched an official Talenthouse fan art contest and they're looking for submissions.

A total of five pieces of art will be selected by Screen Gems, the studio behind the film, which could potentially be featured in the marketing campaign. Those artists whose work gets selected will receive $2,000 for each piece.

BrightBurn comes from director David Yarovesky, based on a script by Mark and Brian Gunn, the brother and cousin to James Gunn, who's serving as executive producer. The film inverts a Superman-like origin story, only the alien who crash lands here has no intention of being humanity's protector.

If you're interested in submitting, the window is open for about another month. You can find out all the details on the Talenthouse website here.