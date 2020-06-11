Trailers: Ghosts of War haunts WWII; Archive trailer channels Ex Machina; and more

Julius Avery's Overlord (2018) certainly wasn't the first movie to blend World War II with supernatural horror elements, but it did help set the stage for upcoming releases like WarHunt and Ghosts of War.

The latter, which dropped its trailer today, could be viewed as a mixture of Saving Private Ryan and Crimson Peak. Written and directed by Eric Bress, the film follows five battle-hardened American soldiers who are tasked with guarding a French Chateau recently liberated from Nazi control. The job should be easy, but the group soon learns that the grounds are haunted by restless spirits — ghosts of the family that lived at the mansion before the Germans tortured and murdered them.

Brenton Thwaites (Titans), Alan Ritchson (Titans), Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Kyle Gallner (Interrogation), Billy Zane (Titanic), and Shaun Toub co-star. On DC Universe's Titans, Thwaites and Ritchson play Robin and Hawk respectively.

"Ghosts of War was my way of trying to give to an audience something that can’t be explained to them, but a feeling. A visceral experience," Bress, who wrote and directed 2004's The Butterfly Effect, said in a statement. "The way I suddenly understood what it was like to walk in Tony Soprano’s shoes, I felt the best way to convey the experience of PTSD was to put our characters inside a horror movie. A waking nightmare. And create confusion, disorientation, jumpiness, making you startle at meaningless bangs, slowly immersing you into a state of dread and terror that would represent what it’s like for a traumatized veteran to retrieve the morning newspaper. Or buy milk."

Ghosts of War hits DirectTV Thursday, June 18. It hits digital, on-demand, and select virtual cinemas Friday, July 17. Vertical Entertainment is handling distribution.

Writer-director Gavin Rothery takes us to the future in the first trailer for Archive, a sci-fi drama/thriller starring Theo James (Divergent), Stacy Martin (High-Rise), Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise of the Lycans), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Set in 2038, the film is about George Almore (James), a man working on an A.I. that is indistinguishable from humanity. His real goal is not to advance science, however. Almore desperately wants to succeed in his goal, so that he can bring back his dead wife (Martin). The concept of a guy working on a groundbreaking robotics project at a heavily-fortified facility in the middle of nature instantly brings to mind Alex Garland's Ex Machina.

This is Rothery's feature debut as a director, but he previously worked in the art departments of Duncan Jones' Moon and Cloud Imperium Games' Star Citizen.

Originally going to premiere at this year's SXSW, Archive will be uploaded to digital, on-demand, and select virtual cinemas Friday, July 10, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

“Vertical have long been a supporter of the film from the start and I can’t wait for North American audiences to see Archive,” Rothery said in a statement run by Deadline in late April.

Prepare for another bout of surrealist animation in the trailer for the second season of Cartoon Network's Summer Camp Island. The series' sophomore outing will make its debut on HBO Max next week. Created by Julia Pott, the kid's show (which feels like Adventure Times meets Over the Garden Wall meets Gravity Falls) is based on a short that debuted at Sundance, Tribeca, and SXSW.

Summer camp never looked so fantastical as Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog make friends with mythical creatures, learn magic from witches, and bunk in cabins built by aliens. All the while they're watched over by a talking moon. Never a dull moment.

Season 2 premieres on HBO Max Thursday, June 18.