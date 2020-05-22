WIRE Buzz: David Ayer on his Suicide Squad cut; The CW's unfilmed finales; and Tuca & Bertie revived

Tuca & Bertie was canceled by Netflix after one season last summer, but that's not the end of the story for the avian duo voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. The animated series (created by BoJack Horseman alum Lisa Hanawalt) will return for a second season on Adult Swim next year.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said in a statement.

In the show, Tuca is a care-free and cocky toucan, while Bertie is an anxious and day-dreaming song thrush. The two characters live in the same apartment building and Bertie's boyfriend, Speckle (voiced by The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun), is an upbeat and optimistic robin.

As Variety points out, Tuca & Bertie's exaggerated — and often surreal — art style will feel right at home with Adult Swim's other beloved animated outings like Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and Squidbillies.

There's no set premiere date for when the show's return. Adult Swim has the option for future episodes after Season 2.

The biggest pop culture news of the week was that Warner Bros. was allowing Zack Snyder to finish his long-fabled cut of Justice League, which will debut on HBO Max sometime next year.

With the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign resulting in such a rousing success, DCEU fans are now moving on to the next goal by using the almighty hashtag to try and convince the studio to give up another holy grail: David Ayer's original print of Suicide Squad.

Ayer addressed the matter on Twitter in a very cautious and diplomatic way, writing:

"It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB - it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine."

Over the last few years, the director has used social media as a way of opening up about the things that went wrong with the film. He's voiced regret over not making Jared Leto's Joker the main villain and the decision to overly-sexualize Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Just this week, Ayer revealed some axed plot points like a romance between Harley and Will Smith's Deadshot, and Jay Hernandez's Diablo surviving.

Writer-director James Gunn will revamp the team next August in The Suicide Squad.

While the coronavirus pandemic forced many network series to wrap up their various seasons earlier than planned, it doesn't mean we won't see a conclusion to their stories. Thanks to an in-depth piece from TVLine, we now have a better idea of what to expect from a number of genre shows when they're finally able to safely restart production.

According to Batwoman showrunner Carolin Dries, Episode 22 would have left off on "a pretty epic cliffhanger, and a huge crisis for the Bat-team." She added that they're "still going to use a lot of that, because it’s also a great launch for the season."

The biggest question mark right now, however, is who will replace Ruby Rose in the title role.

Credit: The CW

Charmed showrunners Craig Shapiro and Liz Kruger were a bit more hesitant to give up details about what would have gone down in the Season 2 finale, but promised that viewers will see a resolution in Season 3.

“We will have a chance to wrap up all of these stories as we intended,” Shapiro said. “It’s just going to be a minute.”

Riverdale was in the midst of filming the 20th episode of its fourth season, what executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa describes as "our senior prom episode."

That will pick up in Season 5 because “they’re big, emotional episodes, and there’s a lot of stuff with the characters that we’re still playing out," Aguirre-Sacasa added, teasing "major, major repercussions that go down at prom, in true teen drama fashion."