WIRE Buzz: Warhammer TV series in the works; Snoopy soars in first Apple TV+ trailer; more

Longtime fans of the iconic Warhammer 40,000 miniature tabletop game are in for a treat, thanks to a just-announced television series that plans to bring the 30 year-old franchise to the small screen.

Via Deadline, The Man In The High Castle creator Frank Spotnitz is developing the show, called Eisenhorn, as a big-budget, epic sci-fi / fantasy series through his Big Light Productions company. No streaming platform or network has yet been attached to the project.

Set in the universe of Warhammer 40,000’s miniature games and books, the new show reportedly will focus on Inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn, who leads a team of investigators on an episodic mission to “thwart the monstrous schemes of aliens, heretics and daemons before mankind’s doom is sealed,” all in the hidden background of an epic universal war.

The series reportedly will take its inspiration from comic book author Dan Abnett’s Eisenhorn trilogy of novels, which started in 2001 with Xenos, followed by Malleus and Hereticus. The project is being developed in cooperation with Games Workshop, which publishes the games in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. There’s no early word on casting or a premiere date, so stay tuned.

Forget the Flying Ace — in the new Peanuts-themed animated series coming to Apple TV+, Snoopy skips the plane propellers altogether and heads straight for the stars.

Apple just revealed its first look at Snoopy in Space, the upcoming platform’s new take on Charles M. Shulz’ iconic cartoon beagle, and Peanuts purists will be pleased to see that the new show appears to be staying true to Schulz’ whimsical illustrative style. Check out Snoopy’s not-so-gentle fall to Earth in the clip below:

Video of Snoopy in Space | Coming this fall to Apple TV+ Snoopy on YouTube

Conceived as Snoopy’s adventure in becoming a NASA astronaut, the new series features the Peanuts pals as Snoopy’s support network — none more prominently than Woodstock, of course — as he navigates the long and winding trials and travails of getting ready for takeoff.

Set to debut sometime this fall, Snoopy In Space will be exclusive to Apple TV+.

Will Clayton is being promoted to a full-time gig in the Arrowverse, with actor Ben Lewis reportedly rejoining Arrow’s eighth and final season as a series regular for The CW.

Deadline reports that Lewis, who has also appeared in Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, will help close out Arrow’s lengthy run after first appearing early in Season 7, where he showed up as the more fully-grown version of Oliver Queen’s son (played in his childhood incarnation by Jack Moore.)

Filming on the new season reportedly kicked off in early July, with the debut episode for Season 8 slated to arrive at The CW on Oct. 15.

Finally, work may have only recently gotten underway on the first Fear Street movie, but 20th Century Fox (under its new Disney oversight) already is mapping out the cast for the sequel.

Variety reports that Ryan Simpkins — a former child actor who’s since gone on to star opposite Will Ferrel and Amy Poehler in The House and most recently appeared in last year’s Ladyworld, an all-female adaptation of Lord of the Flies — has been cast in the second Fear Street movie in a still-unnamed role.

Based on the immensely popular series of horror books from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine and set in the mid-1990s, Fear Street is set for a multi-movie deal that will see the first film arrive in theaters in June of next year.