This proves The Witcher's 'Toss a Coin' is super catchy no matter what language it's sung in

Witchmas may be over, but that doesn't mean the folks over at The Witcher still can't surprise fans with a special holiday present to help make the wait for Season 2 a little more fun!

Netflix has released a video (below) featuring the insanely catchy in-show anthem, "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher," sung by Jaskier, a bard on the series. Only the video doesn't just showcase the musical stylings of Joey Batey, the English actor who brings the fan-favorite character to life on the hit fantasy series, it also features the voices of every other actor who has voiced the character, with almost every other line in the song sung in a different language, from Polish to Hindi.

Not only is it a truly global experience, but it proves one thing: the song is a guaranteed earworm no matter which language it's being sung in. (And that it really is good practice to tip your Witcher regardless of which country you live in.)

But the show isn't done bringing good tidings. Today, @NXOnNetflix, Netflix's Twitter home of "all things geek," promised more Witchmas gifts in the upcoming days, while dropping the action-packed first script page from the upcoming second season's premiere episode.

The Witcher is currently in the process of filming the new season, though it has already hit across a few setbacks since it first started up production again in August, following the onset of the ongoing global pandemic that caused almost all of Hollywood to come to a standstill and created yet another shift in the industry.

Currently, Henry Cavill, who plays the titular witcher Geralt of Rivia on the show, has sustained a leg injury, which reportedly has the show's cast and crew working around him and focusing on scenes he's not in while he rests and recovers. This latest development follows on the heels of the series having had to pause production not too long ago after a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The second season of The Witcher will see Geralt now charged with the care of Princess Ciri (Freya Alan). Convinced that his ally (and former lady love) Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) died at the Battle of Sodden, he'll take the young girl to Kaer Morhen, his childhood home. Only, as he'll soon discover, perhaps the thing he has to protect her from most isn't all the demons and other creatures that exist in the world, but the power that lives inside her.

Season 2 is expected to debut on Netflix sometime next year.