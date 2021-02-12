'Wonder Girl' not joining The CW’s Arrowverse as network passes on Wonder Woman spinoff

Of all the heroes to be part of The CW’s Arrowverse, Wonder Girl, sadly, will not be among them. Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South), who was tapped to write a pilot for the series and serve as showrunner, announced on social media Friday that the series was a no-go.

“So some sad news,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. “For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.”

Based on characters from DC Comics created by Joëlle Jones, Rodriguez’s script centered on Yara Flor, the offspring of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, who battles evil forces with her newfound powers. If picked up, it would have marked the first Latinx superhero to front a DC TV series.

It had originally been revealed in November that Greg Berlanti’s house of DC heroes Berlanti Productions was developing Wonder Girl as a series with Rodriguez on board to write and executive produce. Alas, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to SYFY WIRE that the network will not be moving forward with the project.

While Wonder Girl will not be joining the ranks of the network’s stable of heroes, The CW recently announced that nearly all its existing Arrowverse shows — Batwoman, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow — have been renewed for new seasons next year. Superman & Lois, meanwhile, premieres later this month, while Stargirl's second season is expected drop later this year. And we still also have that backdoor pilot for Black Lightning’s Painkiller and Ava Duvernay's Naomi to look forward to.