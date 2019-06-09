X-Men fans have made their own burning hot Dark Phoenix stories

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Dark Phoenix seems to have suffered the same fate as the fic surrounding Jean Grey in the X-Men verse… it’s typically about everyone else. Yes, we all love eternal mutant husbands Charles and Erik, but give Jean the spotlight every once in awhile! Hollywood will probably never get the Dark Phoenix story right, but we can at least give you a sampling of some of Jean’s fan-made stories.

“Monstrous” by twyly56

Jean finds herself on the land near the Starks', and little Morgan finds her and brings the pretty-eyed lady home so her daddy can help her. And Tony should really stop accidentally adopting people.

“Bad Teacher” by TardisIsTheOnlyWayToTravel

Mr. Lehnsherr (formerly known as the super-villain Magneto) is Jean's favorite teacher ever. This is not actually the same thing as being a good teacher.

“Burning” by The_German_Grim_Reaper

The power burned everything it touched, until it met Jean Grey. Yes, that includes malevolent alien ladies that try to steal it away. With Vuk gone, Jean and the rest of the team have to figure out where to go from here.

“Adventures in Babysitting” by cygnaut

When Jean, Scott, and Ororo get in trouble and have nowhere to turn, they call on the last person they probably should—Magneto.

“Rigid and Aloof” by Christina_Potter_09

Mr. Scott Rigid Summers and Dr. Jean Aloof Grey are the main couple at the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters and everyone thinks they have been a couple since well... forever. They're right, but there are countless moments in between, when Jean and Scott shared their love, fears and hopes.

“Ripples in a Pond (the Strong Roots Go Deep Remix)” by lachatblanche

When the X-Men discover that there is something seriously wrong with Charles, Jean decides to go into the Professor's head to set things right. Takes place some time after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse

Movies

“Healthy Fear” by Melethh

The new poster for Wonder Woman’s next outing is vibrant as anything and has us craving this '80s tale more and more. However, we must be patient, and so while we must wait, enjoy this fic about Hippolyta, Diana, and a talk about the importance of fear and bravery.

"Silicon Age" by one_windiga

I really need to stop asking myself “I wonder if there are fics of…” because the answer is always, always yes. SYFY WIRE attended a press conference this week, giving us a better look at what to expect out of Toy Story 4. In this fic, the toys discover the internet… and eBay.

TV

"Professional Boundaries" by yotoob

Killing Eve is one of the most complex and richly enjoyable shows out there, and Season 2 is gracing our screens with all its wonderfulness. The relationship between Eve and Villanelle is complicated at best, and this mega fic explores all those complications.

"Her Rightful Soulmate" by EverydayGeek

Even though it’s what the showrunners planned, the news that the heavenly show known as The Good Place is leaving us after next season is a hard pill to swallow. So instead of accepting this news, fall into fantasy with this delightful soulmate fic between Tahani and Eleanor.

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too-long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is...

"Not Quite The Devil You Know" by Taranea

I know, I'm cheating. This isn't technically super cracky, but it's the Supernatural/Good Omens crossover we all knew we needed. Plus, it's a LOT of fun as well as hilarious. Poor Crowley is having the worst of days.