Tom Hanks accidentally gives hope for Toy Story's future

When Pixar Studios announced there would be a fourth Toy Story film, it’s fair to say fans were surprised. Given the equally heartbreaking and satisfying ending of Toy Story 3 (2010), many thought Andy’s toys had taken their final bow.

But now Toy Story 4 premieres in theaters on June 21. And when SYFY WIRE and other members of the media gathered for a press conference behind the scenes at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s minds was answered, in a way, thanks to Tom Hanks (voice of Woody).

Will there be another Toy Story movie?

“We sort of joked that we thought Toy Story 2 was the last one,” producer Jonas Rivera said at first of working on Toy Story 4. “When we finished that one we thought that was the end of the story. And how we approached [Toy Story 4]... with Woody as the protagonist, this was the final chapter. And as filmmakers, we feel satisfied that this is where you could end it.

He continued: “Now there’s an implied future to all these films. And we sort of 'never say never' at Pixar. But as storytellers, we’re satisfied with this as closing the chapter.”

In some way, this implies a definitive end. But Rivera’s comment seems like less of a confirmation of an end when taken in context with what Hanks had to say about his last recording session for Toy Story 4.

He said he realized it was “the last moment of the current Toy Story,” implying there *is* a future for the franchise — just a slightly different one. After saying that, he pulled the pre-approved talking points given to him by Disney out of his pocket as his fellow panelists, including Annie Potts (Bo Peep) and Tony Hale (Forky), ribbed him for revealing too much and the audience laughed.

“I think you just said a lot of stuff you weren’t supposed to say,” Potts said with a wry grin.

So while the specifics are unclear, it seems there is a future for the franchise — no matter what form it takes.