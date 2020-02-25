Yum Yum what? 7 weird toys you can actually eat!

Who among us has never put their toys in their mouths? It's a rare kid who can resist the urge to taste-test their shiny new action figures or dolls.

But there's a whole sub-section of the toy industry built around that innate desire. There are even some toys that are actually edible!

Take, for example, the classic Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine. It's an odd use of the Peanuts license that gave kids the chance to turn ice into fruity tasting treats ... and yet this may be the most famous toy with Snoopy's likeness that's ever been made.

Another example is Pez, the dispensers of which feature the likenesses of popular cartoon, comics, TV, and movie characters. These toys may not offer much in the way of playability, but there is a certain joy that comes with carrying around your favorite heroes and eating candy from them.

The granddaddy of them all is the Easy-Bake Oven, which debuted in 1963. While we wouldn't recommend eating the oven itself, it really does work when used properly. It's also been upgraded to the Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven, which has a few more bells and whistles.

The trend of edible toys didn't stop here. In fact, things got even stranger! Are you ready for Jell-O slime toys and mad scientist soda makers? If you didn't let out an evil laugh while playing with these toys then you're doing it all wrong.

For more weird toys that you can actually eat, check out the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Toy Masters!