Latest Stories

Ryugu
Tag: Science
Guy walks out to his front yard, finds a rock from the birth of the solar system
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Tag: Movies
Indiana Jones’ lost Ark found again...on Antiques Roadshow
Tentacle street art in Germany
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lovecraft scares up escape room; Peacock goes full Fan Girl; more
Nikolas Draper-Ivey - Dream Vesper
Tag: Movies
Blerd Rising Star: The art of Black manga with Nikolas Draper-Ivey

7 Weird Toys You Can Actually Eat - Toy Masters | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Yum Yum what? 7 weird toys you can actually eat!

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 25, 2020

Who among us has never put their toys in their mouths? It's a rare kid who can resist the urge to taste-test their shiny new action figures or dolls.

But there's a whole sub-section of the toy industry built around that innate desire. There are even some toys that are actually edible!

More Toy Masters

Toy Masters Dolls vs Action Figures hero
What's an action figure? What's a doll? Toy Masters gets in on the debate
Toy Masters kids meals hero
Go Go Gadget Happy Meal! The best and worst kids' meal toys

Take, for example, the classic Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine. It's an odd use of the Peanuts license that gave kids the chance to turn ice into fruity tasting treats ... and yet this may be the most famous toy with Snoopy's likeness that's ever been made.

Another example is Pez, the dispensers of which feature the likenesses of popular cartoon, comics, TV, and movie characters. These toys may not offer much in the way of playability, but there is a certain joy that comes with carrying around your favorite heroes and eating candy from them.

The granddaddy of them all is the Easy-Bake Oven, which debuted in 1963. While we wouldn't recommend eating the oven itself, it really does work when used properly. It's also been upgraded to the Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven, which has a few more bells and whistles.

The trend of edible toys didn't stop here. In fact, things got even stranger! Are you ready for Jell-O slime toys and mad scientist soda makers? If you didn't let out an evil laugh while playing with these toys then you're doing it all wrong.

For more weird toys that you can actually eat, check out the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Toy Masters!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Toy Masters
Tag: Original Video
Tag: toys
Tag: Collectibles

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker