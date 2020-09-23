Zack Snyder sets Justice League reshoots, Ray Fisher reportedly on call sheet

Fans have been campaigning for a "Snyder Cut" of Justice League for years, ever since Joss Whedon took over the production from director Zack Snyder, who had to bow out following a family tragedy. But soon fans will get their chance to see Snyder's take on HBO Max, not just with the old footage that Whedon left on the cutting-room floor, but also with new footage, thanks to upcoming reshoots.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for Zack Snyder's Justice League will soon begin in October, with stars Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984), and Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) all returning to shoot new footage while reprising their roles as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, respectively. Joining them on the call sheet will be Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who the article states will be on set for a week or so.

Fisher's inclusion, in particular, is noteworthy, as the actor has recently been quite vocal about his desire for accountability from Warner Bros., the company producing the film, after raising allegations against director Joss Whedon for abusive behavior on his previous Justice League reshoots.

Fisher has also stated that Whedon's actions were further enabled by producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns (who have both since left the studio) and that Warner Bros. President Walter Hamada was shielding Johns. Warner Bros. has since released a statement denying Fisher's claims, while saying that the actor had not been co-operating with the investigator looking into the matter. Fisher then took to Twitter to respond to the statement, noting that the investigator hired worked directly for Warner Bros. Pictures, and not Warner Media, the ones who'd first announced they'd be investigating the allegations against Whedon.

Following Fisher's comments, his Justice League co-stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Kiersey Clemons (Sweetheart) both voiced their support of the Cyborg actor, with Momoa backing Fisher's request for an independent investigator, stating, "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher."

The issue remains unresolved, even as Fisher is reportedly heading back to work for the studio to perform reshoots. No word on whether Momoa, Clemons, or Ezra Miller (The Flash) will be involved in the reshoots. SYFY WIRE has reached out to HBO Max for clarification.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released in four parts on HBO Max sometime next year, with no firm release date set for the project.