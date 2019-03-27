focus features

Jim Jarmusch
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
stark.george
Mar 27, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: focus features
Tag: Ridley Scott
More sci-fi coming our way courtesy of Ridley Scott
Don Kaye
Jan 14, 2013
ridleyscott_1.jpg
Tag: focus features
Tag: Ridley Scott