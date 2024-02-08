This week marks the release of Lisa Frankenstein, the new horror-comedy-romance from director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body). It's a film that promises to take audiences back to the bright colors and wildest fashion choices of the 1980s, as a teenage girl who feels lost in the world of the living develops a relationship with the perfect guy... who just happens to be dead.

But, is there more to the film than meets the eye? Can audiences expect a post-credits scene to cap off this macabre adventure? Let's get into it.

What is Lisa Frankenstein About?

Lisa Frankenstein follows Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), a teen girl reeling from the death of her mother, who's struggling to adjust to the new life and new family situation in which she's now stuck. She spends her free time not with living friends, but in a local bachelor's cemetery, hanging out next to the gravestone of a handsome man (Cole Sprouse) who died young decades earlier. To Lisa's shock (get it?), one day that bachelor, known only as The Creature in the film, rises up from his grave and comes to find her, setting off what might be a dream romance.

There's just one problem: The Creature is, well...dead, or at least his body is. To get him in shape, Lisa's going to need some special skills and a few extra body parts, which means true love might be murder this time around.

So, does Lisa Frankenstein end with a little something extra?

Cole Sprouse stars as The Creature and Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows in LISA FRANKENSTEIN, a Focus Features release. Photo: Michele K. Short / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Does Lisa Frankenstein Have a Post-Credits Scene? The short answer is: no. There's no extra scene teasing more plot in Lisa Frankenstein. The movie ends at the expected place, with a story that's pretty much wrapped quite a few things up and answered most of your questions.

That said, you'll still leave the movie with a lot to think about, including where the story could go next. Lisa and The Creature's love story takes a couple of twists along the way that change the dynamic, setting the stage for what could potentially be more stories about the couple and the world in which they live.

So, no extra scene in the credits, but plenty to talk about as you're leaving the theater.

