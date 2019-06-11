Jonathan Groff

Frozen II Elsa
New trailer for Frozen II questions the past, plunges into the unknown
Josh Weiss Jacob Oller
Jun 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Jonathan Groff
Tag: Kristen Bell
Tag: Sterling K. Brown
Tag: Josh Gad
Tag: Idina Menzel
Tag: Evan Rachel Wood

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Frozen II
Tag: Disney
Elsa ice walks through an ocean storm in first trailer for Disney's Frozen 2
Josh Weiss
Feb 13, 2019
Frozen 2 Elsa, Anna, Kristoff
Tag: Movies
Tag: Frozen II
Tag: Disney