The end could be nigh in ominous new poster for M. Night Shyamalan's thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'

Huh...Chicken Little might have actually been telling the truth after all. Something's definitely not right with the sky in the latest poster for M. Night Shyamalan's next feature — Knock at the Cabin (out in February from Universal Pictures).

The world might be coming to an end, but if the director's previous outings have taught us anything, it's that nothing is as it seems. Based upon The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the film centers around a couple (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) who take their young daughter (newcomer Kristen Cui) on vacation to a relaxing cabin out in the middle of nature.

The peaceful family getaway is abruptly shattered when a group of armed and cult-like strangers force their way into the house with tidings of the apocalypse. Their hulking leader (Dave Bautista) insists that the end of days will take place unless a terrible decision is made by the girl and her parents. Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Abby Quinn (Little Women) and Rupert Grint (Servant) round out the cast as Bautista's seemingly unhinged followers.

Check out the new poster below:

KNOCK AT THE CABIN (2023) Photo: Universal Studios

Speaking with Empire for the magazine's January 2023 issue (now on sale), Shyamalan recalled how he decided to cast Bautista in the leading antagonist role after seeing his brief performance as Sapper Morton in Blade Runner 2049. "There was a sadness coming off him that was a complete contradiction to the 300-pound of muscle that was standing there," the filmmaker said of the wrestler-turned-actor. "I'd never seen this kind of vulnerability in someone who looks like that."

Wanting to tell "a dark fairy tale" with an old school vibe, the film made use of obsolete cameras and lenses from the 20th century. "They were barely functional," Shyamalan added. "At certain focal lengths, they would become out of focus. All of those imperfections are part of it." He also explained how his goal is to deconstruct the myth of a home being a place of absolute safety. "When you get a knock at the door, our fears make us think, 'Wait a minute, this is all a facade. Anyone can come in here and do whatever they want.'"

Shyamalan — who adapted the literary source material with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman — produced the feature alongside Marc Bienstock (Old) and Ashwin Rajan (Wayward Pines). Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity), Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (The Lobster), and Ashley Fox (Promising Young Woman) serve as executive producers.

Knock at the Cabin arrives on the big screen Feb. 3, 2023.

