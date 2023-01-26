Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
First reactions to 'Knock at the Cabin' hail apocalyptic thriller as one of Shyamalan's best films yet
Sounds like Knock at the Cabin (out in theaters next week) earns its R-rating and then some. With advance screenings of the film now concluded, early audience members are hailing the film as one of M. Night Shyamalan's best and most thrilling efforts in recent memory.
Jason Guerrasio of Insider didn't hold back with his thoughts, calling the movie "dark as f***!!!" He also praised Dave Bautista's performance as the enigmatic Leonard, writing: "Love his progression as an actor and he proves here he’s the real deal."
Fandango's Erik Davis described Knock as "a real deal nail-biter — startling and captivating from start to finish. It’s lean and mean, and a perfect little edge-of-your-seat thriller for early February. A BIG win for M. Night, in my opinion." In a follow-up tweet, he continued: "Also, Jonathan Groff is TREMENDOUS in this film. His best role yet. Dave Bautista and Ben Aldridge were also very strong — overall, a solid ensemble in a straight-up thrill ride that doesn’t try to do anything more than continually ramp up the tension."
Based on The Cabin at the End of the World by award-winning author Paul Tremblay, the apocalyptic thriller revolves around a family of three — Andrew (Jonathan Groff), Eric (Ben Aldridge), and Wen (newcomer Kristen Cui) — trying to enjoy a relaxing vacation in the woods. Their innocent getaway takes a turn for the sinister when four strangers (led by the hulking Leonard) break in, raving about how the world will end if the family doesn't willingly sacrifice one of their own. Are they out of their minds or are they genuinely telling the truth? Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (Servant) co-star as Leonard's fellow zealots.
See below for more early reactions:
Shyamalan — who adapted the source material with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman — produced the feature alongside Marc Bienstock (Old) and Ashwin Rajan (Wayward Pines). Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity), Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (The Lobster), and Ashley Fox (Promising Young Woman) serve as executive producers.
Knock at the Cabin hits the big screen next Friday — Feb. 3.
