First reactions to 'Knock at the Cabin' hail apocalyptic thriller as one of Shyamalan's best films yet

Courtesy of Universal Pictures (from left) Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, and Jonathan Groff in KNOCK AT THE CABIN, directed and co-written by M. Night Shyamalan.

Sounds like Knock at the Cabin (out in theaters next week) earns its R-rating and then some. With advance screenings of the film now concluded, early audience members are hailing the film as one of M. Night Shyamalan's best and most thrilling efforts in recent memory.

Jason Guerrasio of Insider didn't hold back with his thoughts, calling the movie "dark as f***!!!" He also praised Dave Bautista's performance as the enigmatic Leonard, writing: "Love his progression as an actor and he proves here he’s the real deal."

Fandango's Erik Davis described Knock as "a real deal nail-biter — startling and captivating from start to finish. It’s lean and mean, and a perfect little edge-of-your-seat thriller for early February. A BIG win for M. Night, in my opinion." In a follow-up tweet, he continued: "Also, Jonathan Groff is TREMENDOUS in this film. His best role yet. Dave Bautista and Ben Aldridge were also very strong — overall, a solid ensemble in a straight-up thrill ride that doesn’t try to do anything more than continually ramp up the tension."

Based on The Cabin at the End of the World by award-winning author Paul Tremblay, the apocalyptic thriller revolves around a family of three — Andrew (Jonathan Groff), Eric (Ben Aldridge), and Wen (newcomer Kristen Cui) — trying to enjoy a relaxing vacation in the woods. Their innocent getaway takes a turn for the sinister when four strangers (led by the hulking Leonard) break in, raving about how the world will end if the family doesn't willingly sacrifice one of their own. Are they out of their minds or are they genuinely telling the truth? Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (Servant) co-star as Leonard's fellow zealots.

See below for more early reactions:

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is dark as fuck!!! It’s Dave Bautista’s statement movie. Love his progression as an actor and he proves here he’s the real deal. But MY GOD is this movie dark! pic.twitter.com/AF5xEYr3vF — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) January 26, 2023

Also, Jonathan Groff is TREMENDOUS in this film. His best role yet. Dave Bautista and Ben Aldridge were also very strong - overall, a solid ensemble in a straight-up thrill ride that doesn’t try to do anything more than continually ramp up the tension. #KnockAtTheCabin pic.twitter.com/cjdV9D0xe2 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 25, 2023

M. Night Shyamalan's #KnockAtTheCabin is a ticking time-bomb of a thriller. There's a limit to where the narrative can go but the cast really make it work, Dave Bautista continuing to prove himself such an enthralling screen presence. pic.twitter.com/qQBTjQeh2i — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) January 25, 2023

#KnockAtTheCabin is a surprisingly straightforward apocalyptic thriller that starts with the intensity of a home invasion and swells into something more emotional and uncanny. A solid entry in M. Night’s filmography, asking his favorite question: what do you believe? pic.twitter.com/Kss6EVkGNc — Sydney🚀 (@CountVolpe) January 26, 2023

loved so much about #KnockAtTheCabin but specifically bautista’s performance ! perfect casting can hollywood give him more roles like this please, he’s got the range x pic.twitter.com/TDsusB96ah — claire (@clx1re) January 25, 2023

Knock at the Cabin is M. Night Shyamalan's best movie in damn near 20 years. Bautista is always great but I don't think he's ever been as perfectly cast as he is here — one scene in particular (you'll know it when you see it) is legit spine-tingling — Michael Nordine (@slowbeard) January 26, 2023

#KnockAtTheCabin is M. Night Shyamalan’s best in some time as he wrangles a difficult idea into something accessible and gripping. It’s surprisingly disciplined, and that restraint intertwines with impressive work from the cast to make a neat, tasty package @universaluk — james (@writing_bits) January 25, 2023

#KnockAtTheCabin was probably M Nights best movie since Signs - I’m not being hyperbolic either, it’s that good — Jacob (@mxuceri) January 26, 2023

Saw an advance screening of #KnockAtTheCabin last night and WOW! M. Night’s best in a while and @DaveBautista and little Kristen Cui were incredible! — Brent Johnson (@whoman234) January 26, 2023

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is really great. Dave Bautista is outstanding and M. Night is at his best here. (Also his cameo made me laugh out loud.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 26, 2023

Shyamalan — who adapted the source material with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman — produced the feature alongside Marc Bienstock (Old) and Ashwin Rajan (Wayward Pines). Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity), Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (The Lobster), and Ashley Fox (Promising Young Woman) serve as executive producers.

Knock at the Cabin hits the big screen next Friday — Feb. 3.

