National Treasure

Nicolas Cage in National Treasure
WIRE Buzz: Disney reportedly digging up National Treasure 3; Motherland: Fort Salem trailer; more
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 17, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in National Treasure
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Siren
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Tag: Motherland: Fort Salem
Tag: Don't Breathe

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Tag: Ghost Rider
Nicolas Cage, a national treasure, actually searched the world for the real Holy Grail
Jacob Oller
Aug 7, 2019
Nicolas Cage in National Treasure
Tag: Movies
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Tag: Ghost Rider
Tag: Movies
Tag: National Treasure
Tag: Jon Turteltaub
National Treasure could find new life on Disney's upcoming streaming service
Josh Weiss
Aug 3, 2018
MV5BMjA5MzA4NDIyMF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNjM2MzMzMw@@._V1_SX1500_CR0,0,1500,999_AL_
Tag: Movies
Tag: National Treasure
Tag: Jon Turteltaub
Tag: Movies
Tag: National Treasure
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Jon Turteltaub explains that glaring absence of a third National Treasure
Josh Weiss
Jul 31, 2018
MV5BMTU3Nzg4MzY0Ml5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMDA2MzMzMw@@._V1_SX1500_CR0,0,1500,999_AL_
Tag: Movies
Tag: National Treasure
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Tag: Astro Boy
Tag: Knowing
Cage Says The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Treasure 3 Likely
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
cageknowing.jpg
Tag: Astro Boy
Tag: Knowing