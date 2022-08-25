'The Boys' finally landed Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Season 4 - so who could he be playing?

Many fans have pointed out that he'd be perfect for the role of Tek Knight.

After two years of discussion, fan wishing, and a Satanic summoning circle or two, it finally happened: Jeffrey Dean Morgan has boarded The Boys ahead of its fourth season, Variety confirmed today. The news was corroborated by the show's official Twitter account, as well as the actor himself.

Morgan — who worked with showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke on Supernatural — will tackle a mystery guest star role in the next batch of episodes, which are currently in production. He is the second cast member of the long-running CW show to join the hit Amazon property after Jensen Ackles was tapped for the part of Soldier Boy in the most recent season. You could call it something of a Supernatural family reunion, as the two actors previously played father and son — John and Dean Winchester.

Despite having his hands full with Negan over in The Walking Dead universe, Morgan threw his hat into The Boys ring back in early 2020, tweeting: "I'll go play with that gang anytime." Kripke quoted the post, offering the actor a part in Season 3 if he was available to shoot it. Sadly, that didn't pan out, but no matter — the stars have aligned at last.

"Can't tell you how excited I am!" he wrote, going on to thank Kripke and AMC+ for being able to work around his commitment to the Isle of the Dead spinoff project. "[It was] no easy task," he added. "SO DAMN STOKED!!"

"Welcome to the fam, @JDMorgan," tweeted the showrunner. "We’re all SO PSYCHED to have you!!"

Can’t tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!! https://t.co/NZT94seB0z — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 25, 2022

So who will he be guest-starring as? That's the million-dollar question and while The Boys "can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights," many viewers have put forth the argument that Morgan would be absolutely perfect for the role of Tek Knight, this universe's answer to Tony Stark/Iron Man. In the original Dynamite comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the character is associated with crime-fighting teams like Payback and the Maveriks. He also developed a massive brain tumor that caused erratic sexual behavior.

Earlier this month, Cameron Crovetti (who plays Homelander's bastard son, Ryan) was upped to a series regular, with Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) hired to play two new Supes: Sister Sage and Firecracker.

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4, whose premiere episode is entitled "Department of Dirty Tricks." Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Prime Video.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film writer/producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.