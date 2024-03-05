DreamWorks Animation Boots Up First The Wild Robot Trailer with Lupita Nyong’o & Pedro Pascal

The animated adventure is based on Peter Brown's bestselling children's book of the same name.

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o is a mechanical fish out of water in the first trailer for DreamWorks Animation's next amazing offering: The Wild Robot. Based on the bestselling children's book of the same name by Caldecott recipient Peter Brown, the film adaptation (opening in theaters everywhere this September) follows a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134 — or "Roz" for short — "that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling," reads the official synopsis.

The studio goes on to describe the movie as: "a powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things."

Watch The First Trailer for DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot

Nyong’o's A-list co-stars include the likes of Pedro Pascal (Fink the fox), Catherine O’Hara (Pinktail the opossum), Bill Nighy (Longneck the goose), Kit Connor (Brightbill the gosling), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (another robot called Vontra). Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames round out the ensemble, though their characters have yet to be disclosed.

The project hails from writer-director Chris Sanders, known for giving us such beloved classics as Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon. Jeff Hermann (an alum of The Boss Baby 2: Family Business and the Kung Fu Panda franchise) serves as producer.

"I won’t lie, The Wild Robot means a great deal to me, and it wasn’t easy handing it over to someone else, but I couldn’t have asked for a better team," Brown said last year. "DreamWorks is one of the very best animation studios in the world. The director, Chris Sanders, has a long, impressive career in feature animation, starting back when he worked on the Disney movies of the 1980’s and 1990’s. He went on to direct Lilo & Stitch and the How To Train Your Dragon movies, among others. I’m really excited to see what Chris and his team come up with."

Who Stars in The Wild Robot?

Poster for the upcoming movie The Wild Robot, starring Lupita Nyong'o Photo: Universal Pictures

