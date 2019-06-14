WIRE Buzz: Aurora Rising coming to TV; Kid Cudi teams with Bill & Ted; more

Get ready for a wild ride on the ol' Buzz machine. New York Times bestselling YA novel, Aurora Rising, is making the jump from the page to TV screen; musician Kid Cudi teams up for Bill & Ted Face the Music; and Daniel Radcliffe will be joining the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for an interactive special.

Aurora Rising, the best selling YA sci-fi thriller by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff’s has been optioned by MGM Television.

Set in the year 2380, the book follows Tyler Jones, the star pupil of Aurora Academy as he leads a squad of misfits on their first mission since graduation. That's hardly Jones' biggest problem. That problem's name is Aurora Jie-Lin O'Malley (Auri) a girl he rescued from interdimensional space. Auri has been trapped in a cryo-sleep for two centuries and it turns out waking her up could mean a world of trouble. She may bring about a horrific war millions of years in the making, that is unless Ty and his squad can focus long enough to save the galaxy.

While the series has no writer attached yet, Deadline reports that Bill Todman Jr. and Edward Millstein (Wild Wild West) will executive produce. Limor Hakim (The Crimson Mask) will co-produce for Level 1 Entertainment. MGM is also developing Kaufman's Starbound Trilogy which will be co-written by Meagan Spooner.

Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is joining the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music. We know little about Mescudi's overall involvement with the film, other than he will play a substantial role.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise starring Keanu Reeves as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esq. The premise for this righteous flick involves a mysterious visitor from the future traveling through time to let Bill and Ted know one of their songs could save a life and possibly even bring about peace to the universe? Right on.

Previous Bill & Ted films include the 1989 classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the creators of the most excellent film franchise involving two-chillax bros travelling through time, are back to write the script for the third film. The movie will be directed by Dean Parison (Galaxy Quest) and has a scheduled release date of Aug. 21, 2020.

Here's Bill & Ted themselves making the announcement of the film back in March:

(via Variety)

What happens when you mix a dancing hamburger, an accidental robot war, and Daniel Radcliffe? Well, you end up with the interactive Netflix special for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. We know Kimmy Schmidt isn't exactly SYFY WIRE's usual genre fare, but this sounded too good not to share. I mean come on, they've promised dancing burgers people.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) will be joining the cast of Kimmy Schmidt for an interactive special set for release sometime next year. While we don't know what part Radcliffe will play, we do know insanity will likely follow wherever the viewer decides to take go. Would we really expect any less from creator and SNL alum Tina Fey?

The interactive special will take viewers along as Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) travels to three different states. What Kimmy will be doing in each state remains a mystery but you can bet it will probably be a little cringe-worthy and awkward, as this is Kimmy's way.

The viewer will get to make a number of important decisions throughout the special, like whether or not the Reverend (Jon Hamm) will break up Kimmy's wedding. Gasp! And did we mention the robot war? Yah. Okay. So we don't know much about this part of the special yet but we really hope that Radcliffe is involved.

(via Entertainment Weekly)