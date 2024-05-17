Dress Like a Minion with Loungefly's Despicable Me 4 Apparel Collection (Exclusive)

Despicable Me 4 arrives on the big screen Wednesday, July 3. Make sure you arrived decked out in the latest gear from the movie.

After a seven-year hiatus, the main Despicable Me series from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures is finally returning to theaters for the release of its fourth installment. All of our favorite characters are back, including Gru's personal army of gibberish-speaking henchman: the Minions (voiced by Pierre Coffin).

As always, the small-statured subordinates — who took center stage in a pair of prequel films — will play a major role in the story, with five of them transforming into super-powered "Mega Minions."

“Our goal is to cater to the audience’s affection for these characters while infusing new elements to invigorate the narrative,” veteran Despicable Me director Chris Renaud states in the official production notes. “Similar to the depth of the characters in the James Bond franchise, we delve into Gru’s world of supervillains and heroes, intricately woven with his family life. Each installment presents new challenges for Gru, both professionally and personally, ensuring a dynamic and engaging storyline that keeps audiences returning to the theater.”

To celebrate the new animated feature, Loungefly (aka the apparel arm of our friends over at Funko) is releasing a slew of tie-in Minion products, which NBC Insider can exclusively reveal right here!

Loungefly Announces Apparel Line Inspired by Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me Iridescent Cosplay Mini Backpack

Despicable Me 4 Backpack. Photo: Loungefly

This dome-shaped Minions backpack is ready for some fun. Bob the Minion is featured on the front zipper compartment, in shiny gold and blue iridescent detail. His big eyes are framed by silver goggles with clear PVC material over the front to create see-through "lenses." His appliqué arms cuddle a plush teddy bear with embroidered details for the eyes, and at the bottom of the backpack, Bob’s realistic-looking boots dangle. On the back, an embossed “Gru” logo appears, blending into the shiny gold iridescent background. Pack just what you need for the day to cause some good-natured mischief in style.



Backpack features include silver-colored metal hardware, adjustable padded straps, side pockets, vegan leather (polyurethane), appliqué, embroidered, embossed, iridescent, clear PVC, plush, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.

Despicable Me Small Nylon Mini Backpack

Despicable Me 4 Backpack. Photo: Loungefly

Banana! This Minions mini backpack is ready for adventures. Yellow trim and straps add a pop of color to contrast with the blue field, against which a print of the Minions unfolds. Behind the Minions, in a darker blue pattern, you might discover the “Gru” symbol and the word “Bello” as a motif. A front-zipped pocket is perfect for storing smaller items during your journeys. Pack just what you need for the day to cause some good-natured mischief in style.

This backpack is made of nylon. Backpack has padded adjustable shoulder straps, side pockets, and silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

Despicable Me 4 Nylon Wristlet Wallet

Despicable Me 4 Wrist Wallet. Photo: Loungefly

The Minions wristlet wallet is ready for adventures. Yellow trim adds a pop of color contrast with the blue field, against which a print of the Minions unfolds. Behind the Minions, in a darker blue pattern, you might discover the “Gru” symbol and the word “Bello” as a motif. Inside, you’ll find several convenient slots and pouches for storing valuables safely and organizing smaller items on your journeys. Secure just what you need for the day to cause a bit of good-natured mischief in style.

This wallet is made of nylon. Wallet zips closed with silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed details.

Despicable Me Accordion Wallet

Despicable Me 4 Accordion Wallet. Photo: Loungefly

The Minions accordion wallet is ready for some fun. This accessory features a Minion on the front in shiny gold and blue iridescent detail. His big eyes are framed by silver goggles with clear PVC material over the front to create see-through “lenses.” Embroidered facial features bring this lovable character to life. On the back, you’ll find Gru’s symbol in printed, debossed form, blending into the iridescent blue background. Inside, there are plenty of slots for storing cards or your ID. Secure your valuables for the day and cause some good-natured mischief in style.

This wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed and has sturdy silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include printed, embroidered, clear PVC, appliqué, and iridescent details.

Despicable Me Heritage Dome Cosplay Crossbody Bag

Despicable Me 4 Crossbody Bag. Photo: Loungefly

This dome-shaped Minions crossbody bag is ready for some fun. A Minion appears on the front in shiny gold and blue iridescent detail. His big eyes are framed by silver goggles with clear PVC material over the front to create see-through “lenses.” A faux leather charm, in blue, displays a printed image of “Gru’s” symbol, and this symbol makes an embossed encore on the back of the bag, blending into the gold background. There’s a sturdy blue iridescent handle at the top, and adjustable, detachable straps add versatility and comfort. Extra compartments inside are perfect for securing smaller valuables on your journeys. Pack just what you need for the day to cause some good-natured mischief in style.

This bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has an adjustable, removable strap, a vegan leather charm, and sturdy silver-colored metal hardware. Additional features include appliqué, iridescent, clear PVC, embossed, and printed details.

Despicable Me Mini Backpack Pencil Case

Despicable Me 4 Pencil Case . Photo: Loungefly

Writing an ode to your favorite Minions — and bananas? Express yourself and keep all your inspirational tools organized with our Minions mini backpack pencil case. The front cover features a Minion in shiny gold and blue iridescent details. His appliqué glasses are framed in silver vegan leather, and clear PVC material creates see-through “lenses.” Even his hair sticks up at the top! A front “pocket” displays the “Gru” symbol in blue. On the back, you’ll find the word “Bello!” An extra zipper compartment in the front makes it easy to store and secure even smaller items, such as thumb drives or erasers. At the top, a clip adds convenience and versatility, as you can attach keychains or favorite charms. Have fun recording all the good-natured mischievous moments you encounter on your journeys, in style.

This pencil case is made of vegan leather. Additional features include silver-colored hardware, appliqué, iridescent, clear PVC, debossed, and print details.

Despicable Me Cosplay Journal

Despicable Me 4 Journal. Photo: Loungefly

Express yourself with this unique journal. The front cover features Bob the Minion in shiny gold and blue iridescent details. His appliqué glasses are framed in silver vegan leather, and clear PVC material creates see-through “lenses.” A front “pocket” displays the “Gru” symbol in blue. On the back, you’ll find Bob’s favorite teddy bear. There’s also a zipper compartment where you can store sticky notes, a pen, or other items you might need when inspiration hits. When you open the cover, you’ll find 150 sheets of paper with prints of Minions, who are up to their antics—and a few bananas as well. Record all the good-natured mischievous moments you encounter on your journeys, in style.



This journal is made of vegan leather (polyurethane) and features appliqué, clear PVC, iridescent, print, and debossed details, along with sturdy silver-colored metal hardware.

What is Despicable Me 4 About? In the fourth installment of the hit animated franchise, reformed criminal mastermind Gru (Steve Carell) re-teams with the Anti-Villain League in an effort to take down an old foe, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara). “Maxime’s beef with Gru has been marinating for years,” Ferrell says in the production notes. “You know that feeling when you’re stuck in traffic and someone cuts you off? Multiply that by, like, a bazillion, and you’ve got Maxime’s level of disdain for Gru. It’s a potent cocktail of bitterness, resentment and a dash of pure, unadulterated evil." Normally, this threat would be present no problem for our favorite ex-evil genius, but things are made a little complicated by the arrival of a newborn named Gru Jr. That's right — Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan) have a baby brother! "Gru Jr. is a chip off the old block, but he’s not warming up to dear old dad," Carell explains. "Gru has nothing but love for his baby boy, but he faces an uphill battle to win his son’s affection. It’s every parent’s nightmare to not instantly bond with your kids, and Gru struggles to establish a relationship with his new bundle of joy, while simultaneously saving the world as an AVL agent." With so much at stake, the family must go on the run and assume fresh identities in the picturesque town of Mayflower. Kristen Wiig (Lucy), Steve Coogan (Silas Ramsbottom), and Pierre Coffin (those lovable Minions) return to voice their characters from previous chapters. Newcomers include Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Joey King as Gru's new neighbors: Perry and Patsy Prescott and their teenage daughter, Poppy.

When Does Despicable Me 4 Open in Theaters?

Written by series veteran Ken Daurio and The White Lotus creator Mike White (he also whipped up the script for Migration), Despicable Me 4 will hit the big screen on Wednesday, July 3.

Chris Renaud, director of the first two movies, returned to helm the fourth diabolical chapter (Patrick Delage serves as co-director). Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri is a producer with Brett Hoffman.

