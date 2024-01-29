Despicable Me 4: Steve Carell, Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara in First Wild Trailer For Supervillain Sequel

You can take the man out of the super-villain, but you can't take the super-villain out of the man. While Steve Carell's Gru, the reformed scoundrel of Illumination and Universal's hit Despicable Me franchise, has left his wicked ways behind, he's still got a few skeletons in the closet, as evidenced by the debut trailer for the fourth chapter in the animated series.

Slated to hit theaters everywhere this July, the long-awaited sequel finds the ex-megalomaniac attempting to settle down as a regular suburban dad with his three adopted daughters — Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan) — wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), newborn son, Gru Jr., and, of course, a trusted army of gibberish-speaking Minions. But things get a little complicated when Gru's old nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), escapes from prison with revenge on his mind. As a result, the new family is forced to go on the run, aided by Anti-Villain League head honcho Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan).

Watch The First Trailer for Despicable Me 4

In addition to Will Ferrell, other newcomers to the IP include: Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), Joey King (Bullet Train), Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). "I think it's a badge of honor, these people jumping in and being in these movies" Carell said last year, while discussing the number of talented actors who have lent their voices along the way. "I think it's a testament to the series, that people want to be a part of it."

Academy Award nominee Chris Renaud, who co-helmed the first two outings alongside Pierre Coffin (aka voice of the Minion horde), returned to direct this movie, which boasts a screenplay from Mike White (creator of The White Lotus and writer of Migration) and OG Despicable Me writer, Ken Daurio. Patrick Delage, animation director on the sequels for Sing and The Secret Life of Pets, serves as co-director.

Who is Sofia Vergara Playing in Despicable Me 4? Sofia Vergara is playing the new character Valentina, the girlfriend of Gru's nemesis Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell). Vergara is known for her memorable role in the acclaimed comedy Modern Family (streaming on Peacock), as well as her judge role on America’s Got Talent on NBC, and more.

When Does Despicable Me 4 Open in Theaters? The fourth entry in the Despicable Me franchise will hit the big screen July 3, 2024 — just in time for the long Independence Day weekend. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is a producer alongside Brett Hoffman.

With almost $5 billion in global box office sales, the Despicable Me brand, which includes two Minions spinoff projects, is the highest-grossing animated franchise in history.

Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions: The Rise of Gru are currently streaming on Peacock.