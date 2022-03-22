Strap on a Proton Pack in ghost-busting trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' video game

There’s something strange in the neighborhood…and that’s where you come in. A new Ghostbusters game is on the way, and in the spirit of the movies, it’s a team-based adventure that pits your spirit-fighting squad of four against the spectral baddies.

Featuring voice work from O.G. Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd as (who else?) Ray Stantz, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an asymmetric multiplayer game from Columbia Pictures and Illfonic, the same studio behind team-based games set in the terrifying movie worlds of Predator and Friday the 13th. The announcement arrives with an action-packed trailer that shows off the demon-dissolving power of your standard-issue Proton Pack and more, all from a first-person point of view.

Check it out:

Rolling out in the Ecto-1 is only half the story, though: Keeping true to the game’s 4v1 setup, you don’t necessarily have to play as one of the good guys. If you think you’ve got what it takes to knock even the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man off his frightful fluffy perch, you can choose to go solo as a Ghostbusters ghost — though you’ll have to contend with four of New York’s finest fear fighters.

It wouldn’t be a proper Ghostbusters game without all the intrepid urban spelunking that goes with the territory, and sure enough, Spirits Unleashed will take players through ”museums, prisons, hotels, and more,” according to Illfonic, all to stop the apparitions in their astral tracks “before they can fully haunt the areas.”

On the flipside, playing as a ghost means getting the jump on the good guys before they have a chance to react: “[H]ide, sneak, surprise, scare, and of course, slime Ghostbusters and civilians until the everything has gone completely spooky,” the studio teases. “Use trickery, deception, and Ectoplasm to gain the upper hand and drive the Ghostbusters out.”

In addition to Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson will be on hand to reprise his movie role as Winston Zeddemore, serving up helpful assistance when your squad needs to get its ghastly game plan on (as well as unlock and upgrade new weapons) back at the Firehouse. Aykroyd’s Stantz, meanwhile, will be hanging nearby as the wise proprietor of Ray's Occult Books — just the place to bone up and add new knowledge to your ever-increasing spirit-world IQ.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed doesn’t have a release date yet, but when the game eerily emerges from the ether, it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.