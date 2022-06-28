'Surviving Earth': NBC will recreate mass extinction events in series from 'Walking with Dinosaurs' creator

Our planet has gone through a number of extinction-level events and yet, life always finds a way.

Illustration of Pteranodon sp. flying reptiles watching a massive asteroid approaching Earth's surface. A similar impact is believed to have led to the death of the dinosaurs some 65 million years ago. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earth's climate significantly, which may have been responsible for the mass extinction. A layer of iridium-rich rock, known as the K-pg boundary, is thought to be the remnants of the impact debris.

Life as we know it will end... then find a way in NBC's Surviving Earth. Officially announced by the network Tuesday, the eight-episode hourlong series will recreate past extinction-level events our planet has faced throughout the eons while exploring the contemporary lessons that can be derived from them.

Despite boiling seas, erupting super volcanoes, shifting continents, and meteors that have choked the atmosphere with ash, the innovative creatures of this little blue marble floating through the vastness of space have always managed to pull through and survive, shaping the world for us. It's basically everything Ian Malcolm was talking about in Jurassic Park!

The project — which is said to utilize "cutting-edge digital technology" in order to turn back the clock to the "breathtaking landscapes" of prehistory — marks a co-production between Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Tim Haines' Loud Minds. "In an age when there is so much concern about our changing climate, if we want to know our future we have to understand our past,” Haines, who is known for creating Walking with Dinosaurs and Primeval, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to bring to NBC this spectacular story that celebrates the power of life on our ever-changing Earth.”

“This epic event series promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before, with state-of-the-art technology recreating an immersive view of prehistoric Earth,” added Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “With a project of this magnitude, we’re in excellent hands with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds on board bringing it to life.”

"This documentary series brings to life the rich history of our planet to shed light on its future,” concluded Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “It’s a thrill to tap into the latest technology while diving into Earth’s prehistoric past alongside our partners at Loud Minds. We’re excited to bring this unparalleled project to NBC.”

NBC has yet to announce a fixed premiere date for Surviving Earth. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

If you're looking for even more doomsday content, Peacock has you covered with The End is Nye, which debuts this August. In the market for some epic dinosaur action? Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theaters everywhere. The film's prologue, which takes place 65 million years in the past, can be viewed online.