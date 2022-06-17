'The End is Nye': Peacock sets August premiere for Bill Nye series of apocalyptic proportions

BILL! BILL! BILL! BILL! BILL! BILL! Everyone's favorite science guy — the legendary Bill Nye — returns to our screens later this summer as host of an educational series about the end of days. Seriously!

Colliding with Peacock Thursday, Aug. 25, The End is Nye will explore the potential for a number of global catastrophes (both natural and manmade) and how we might have a chance of surviving them by trusting in science. The premise certainly hits different these days, nearly three decades after Bill Nye the Science Guy first started teaching the world.

"Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us — for everyone on Earth," the bow tie-wearing Nye, who serves as writer and executive producer said in a statement. "Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world."

THE END IS NYE Key Art Photo: Peacock

This show marks the second Peacock-related project from Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door banner, which is currently working on a Ted prequel series for the NBCUniversal streaming service. The Family Guy and Orville creator will appear on The End is Nye via a brief cameo appearance, as well as exec produce. Erica Huggins (The Dark Tower), and showrunner/writer/director Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds) are also EPs on the unscripted series, which Braga described as "a relationship show."

"It's about our relationship with nature and how it can end in total disaster," he explained. "It's also about how science can help that relationship to survive and thrive. Yes,The End is Nye is terrifying, but our ultimate goal is to boost human confidence with a welcome jolt of optimism about the future and scientific understanding."

The world as we know it comes to an end when all six, 45-minute episodes drop onto Peacock Thursday, Aug. 25.