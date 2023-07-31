10 Wild Sci-fi Shows to Binge After Peacock's Twisted Metal

It's been just a few days, but if you immediately picked up on the vibe of Peacock's Twisted Metal, there's a good chance you've already burned through all 10 episodes of Season 1. The post-apocalyptic action-comedy series, based on the video game franchise of the same name, immediately throws its viewers into some very strange, very fun waters, and basically never lets up all the way through to the season finale.

RELATED: The Ending of Peacock's Twisted Metal Explained

So, what now? You've binged Twisted Metal, and you're looking for more shows to watch. Maybe you want another crazy action-comedy show. Maybe you just want a well-designed post-apocalyptic world, or maybe you're just looking for something that captures the sense of bonding you got from watching John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) work together to navigate the wasteland of Twisted Metal. Whatever you're looking for, we're here to help. Check out these 10 genre shows worth streaming after the dust has settled from your encounter with Sweet Tooth.

What to Watch After Bingeing Peacock's Twisted Metal

Blood Drive

This wild horror-comedy-action SYFY original series only made it one season back in 2017, but it was a hell of a season. Set in a version of the future in which a mega-corporation dominates the U.S. and a giant rift has opened in North America after copious fracking gone wrong, it follows a group of racers as they take part in a cross-country drive... with cars that run on human blood. That's right, the "blood drive" is literal, and it's as bonkers as you think it is.

Chucky

If you like the strange blend of heartwarming and gutwrenching that comes from watching Twisted Metal, you definitely should give the SYFY/USA original Chucky (streaming now on Peacock!) a look, if you haven't already. Following up on the Child's Play franchise created by Don Mancini (who's also the brains of this operation), the show follows a group of teenagers in a New Jersey town as the title kill doll (Brad Dourif) wreaks havoc on their lives and relationships. It's a dizzying blend of comedy and gruesome violence, and it's a blast to watch.

Daybreak

This Netflix series only lasted one season, but it remains a very fun way to look at the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Set in a world where disaster struck and transformed all the adults into cannibalistic creatures called "Ghoulies," Daybreak follows a group of teenagers as they try to navigate a version of California where all the high school cliques have basically become roving wasteland warrior gangs. Amid the chaos, a boy named Josh (Colin Ford) sets out to find his girlfriend, after discovering that he's doing much better in the apocalypse than he ever did in real life. It's a fun, surprisingly heartwarming ride, and its sense of over-the-top worldbuilding will definitely give you Twisted Metal vibes.

Into the Badlands

Set hundreds of years after the apocalypse, Into the Badlands is an elegant, beautifully designed opportunity to basically do a story about feudal lords and kung fu warriors without any of the restraints of a full-on historical drama. Set in a version of the United States left in ruins by the end of the world, Into the Badlands follows a group of fighters as they search for answers about the past, including the location of a mythical city that just might hold the key to everything. It's a fun premise, and it's made better by the gorgeous fight sequences showcased in every single episode.

The Last Man on Earth

This wild FOX comedy began with a very simple premise, then slowly grew to encompass a bonkers world of strange characters and even stranger storylines, all set against the backdrop of an abandoned United States. Set in a version of reality where a virus wiped out humanity (yeah, we know), the show follows Phil (Will Forte), a random survivor who, for a while, believes himself to be the last living human in the world. He soon finds out he's wrong, of course, and as his reality is challenged by other survivors, the show develops an all-star cast that includes Kristen Schaal, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, and more.

RELATED: Twisted Metal Stars Sound Off on Wild New Peacock Series

The Last of Us

OK, so the HBO adaptation of the acclaimed video game is definitely darker and, at times, harder to watch than Twisted Metal, but you should still give The Last of Us a watch if you haven't yet. Like Twisted Metal, it manages to capture the spirit of its video game source material while also delivering a version of the tale all its own, as new versions of fellow plague survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) carve out a live-action life together. Like Twisted Metal, it's a great adaptation, and it also manages to tell a great story about an unlikely bond between two people just trying to survive.

MacGruber

If The Last of Us is a little too serious for you after Twisted Metal, you can always just keep using Peacock and click over to one of the strangest shows on the streaming service. A sequel to the movie of the same name (itself based on the SNL sketches of the same name), MacGruber follows the title action hero character (Will Forte) as he faces off against enemies, invents things at the last second, and basically just tries to keep from exploding. It's not for everyone, but if you get it, you'll love it.

Mrs. Davis

Want a show that somehow weirder and more emotionally complex than Twisted Metal at the same time, while still retaining that sense of wild worldbuilding? Try out Peacock's Mrs. Davis, the story of an intrepid nun (Betty Gilpin) who's trying to find the Holy Grail so she can get a world-famous artificial intelligence to deactivate itself. Yes, it makes sense in the context of the show, even when the show goes to some truly strange, unexpected, and surprisingly poignant places. It's one of the best genre shows of 2023 so far, so make sure you don't miss it.

Sweet Tooth

No, the show's title does not relate it to Twisted Metal's main villain, but it is a nice coincidence. Adapted from Jeff Lemire's beloved comic of the same name, this Netflix series shows us a world where a virus has wiped out much of humanity, and made odd human-animal hybrids a new reality of the world left behind. The story follows an antlered boy named Gus (Christian Convery) as he tries to get across the ruined United States in an effort to find his long-lost mother, with the help of unlikely allies along the way. Like Twisted Metal, it's a story about uncommon bonds, and a vision of the apocalypse that's instantly memorable.

Z Nation

There are a lot of zombie shows out there, but so far Z Nation might be the wildest. The SYFY original series infuses plenty of comedy and wasteland action into the narrative, giving us a glimpse at a zombie apocalypse that's a bit more cheerful than others you've probably watched. Like The Last of Us, it's the story of a person who survived a zombie bite and just might be humanity's best hope for a cure, but unlike The Last of Us, it presents that premise as a wild blend of apocalyptic comedy and body horror, complete with plenty of cameos from zombified famous faces, including George R.R. Martin.

Twisted Metal is now streaming on Peacock!